5 unconventional trips to take during the Easter break

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gone are the days when people were playing it safe when it came to travel. They are taking risks, immersing themselves in new experiences and enjoying every moment of it. With less than a month to go before the long Easter weekend, travellers should switch up their usual travels for something more unconventional and that takes them out of their comfort zone. Five types of unconventional travel that you should try this Easter break: Caravan style holidays View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camec (@camecaustralia) Caravan holidays are the perfect way to travel during the pandemic. You get to travel with your close family or friends, and there's plenty of places to physically distance. It gives you control of the destinations and the activities, and it takes away the unnecessary stress of checking into hotels and encountering large crowds.

If you don't have a caravan, many caravan rental companies cater for all types of travellers. Standard caravans come equipped with everything you need, from comfortable beds and cutlery to a dining area and toilet facilities. High-end caravans also come fitted with TVs, wifi and air conditioning.

France Potgieter, of Barak Caravan Hire in KwaZulu-Natal, says there is considerable demand for caravan holidays in South Africa.

"Caravan holidays are quite popular among travellers and need to be booked in advance. There's a caravan to suit everyone's budget, with daily rates starting from R300 up to R850," he said.

Be sure to do your research on caravan companies before you book with them. Find out whether the company requires a deposit and always read the fine print. There are plenty of resorts throughout the country that offer designated caravan areas, and the rates include the use of the resort's facilities.

Shark cage diving

Instead of spending a day at an adventure attraction, why not make a trip of it? Various South African locations offer shark cage diving packages that allow guests to dabble in adventure while enjoying other benefits that come with a holiday.

Companies like Sharkbookings and White Shark Diving Company offer tailor-made packages to suit all ages. The rate includes daily shark cage diving experiences and accommodation. This type of holiday is ideal for the family, as children from the age of five years old can partake in the daring activity.

Homestays

If you want to immerse yourself in local communities and their history, opt for a homestay. A homestay is a holiday where travellers stay with a family.

Craft and Tourism programmes manager for WOWZULU Bongiwe Mlangeni said homestays were an ideal way to generate an income by using community assets to host authentic experiences for guests.

"WOWZULU sustainable community tourism creates inclusive destinations which link marginalised communities with the existing commercial tourism sector," she said.

WOWZULU hosts home stays in the Ugu district on the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.

Stay in a teepee

For those who do not want to rough it out camping, staying in a teepee village with all the modern conveniences is a pretty solid substitute.

One place to visit is Gibaland, nestled in the heart of Giba Gorge in KwaZulu-Natal. The attraction boasts some of the grandest views in the country.

The Teepee village is perfect for an Easter getaway.

Besides the quirky accommodation, there's plenty of activities to keep guests occupied. These include cycle and walking trails, horse trails and birdwatching.

Hiking holidays

Hiking holidays are slowly taking off. Travellers are opting for something adventurous while adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Travellers can opt to plan their own hiking holiday or book one with a travel operator. When considering hiking holidays, ensure that all group members are fit and can handle the various terrains.

Nxolo Kapela, from Adventure Travel Tribe, a travel company and hiking community, has enjoyed hiking holidays in Switzerland, Kenya and South Africa. She will attempt Mountt Kilimanjaro in October.

"Hiking vacations offer a lot more than traditional holidays as you get to delve deeper in exploring and gaining insight into the history and its people.

"Hiking trails are the best source of finding hidden gems like waterfalls, caves, beaches, indigenous trees and plants," she said.