Saving a few bucks when you travel is quite possible. Research by Picodi, an international e-commerce company providing discount coupons for online stores, shared some insight into how some South Africans saved when they travelled. Here are ways to save money on your travels:

Buy tickets in advance: Around 56% of respondents to the survey bought tickets in advance. Most airlines offer discounts for those who book early. Travellers often have the perception that airlines reduce their fees closer to the time of their flight, which is not always true. Booking early also helps you to secure your seat. The last thing you want is to spend more money on a flight.

Booking the stay in advance: Around 51% of the respondents saved when they booked their stay in advance. Accommodation bookings work the same as purchasing flight tickets. You are more likely to save when you book in advance than if you wait until the very last minute. Some hotels even throw in a few extras.

Going to less visited places: If you, like me, want to see a country’s hidden gems, you will love this suggestion. Around 29% saved when they visited places that were less frequented. These places may not be famous landmarks, but they do offer pleasurable experiences at half the price you would pay. Speak to the locals to find out their favourite spots.

Find free attractions: If you are on a strict budget, finding free attractions at a destination is a sure way of saving money. Around 28% of respondents saved by visiting free attractions. This could be a local park, a nature reserve, a historical site or a famous shopping mall.

Travel in low season: Avoid the crowds and save when you travel during low season. Around 20% of travellers planned their holiday during low seasons. In a bid to lure travellers to a destination, many airlines and hotels drop their prices. Low season also means that fewer travellers will be at a destination - so you can avoid long lines of queues or influx of tourists at a landmark.

