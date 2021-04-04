6 family-friendly hotels in South Africa we love

Here are six hotels in South Africa ideal for those family getaways. Wild Coast Sun, KwaZulu-Natal WILD Coast Sun is located less than two hours from Durban. Picture: Clinton Moodley Wild Coast Sun, located less than hours from Durban, makes for a fun family-friendly escape. Here, travellers can book into the garden facing twin or family rooms, which come standard with free wi-fi, a writing desk, tea and coffee making facilities, mini bar and more. Activities at the Wild Coast Sun include the Wild Waves water park, horseback riding, segway tours, quad biking and beach walks. Visitors can play a game of golf at the championship 18-hole Wild Coast Sun golf course. Children will appreciate the indoor entertainment area housing the Magic Company, Cosmic Bowling in the Aloha Village and a children’s spa. Visit www.suninternational.com/ wildcoastsun Club Mykonos, Western Cape

CLUB Mykonos Resort promises 'a little piece of Greece on the West Coast'. Picture: Clinton Moodley

Club Mykonos Resort promises “a little piece of Greece on the West Coast”. The property has four and three-star self-catering accommodation to suit everyone’s pocket. Besides the family-friendly accommodation options, there’s a handful of restaurants, a supermarket, a beach and sports shop, a swimming pool and The Children’s Clubhouse. Visit www. clubmykonos.co.za/

BlackBrick, Gauteng

BLACKBRICK is one of Joburg’s newest hotels. Picture: supplied

BlackBrick is one of Joburg’s newest hotels. Although trendy, rooms come equipped to cater for families. The sleeper couch converts into an extra bed. Each unit has a fridge and fully equipped kitchen, ideal for families who do not want to eat out.

The hotel features Soul Souvlaki and Sesame Cafe eateries, cinema, rooftop boma, meditation garden, healing courtyard, library and conversation lounge for games night. The hotel is close to Nirox Sculpture Park and Sandton City. Visit www. blackbrick.club/

Alpine Heath Resort, KwaZulu-Natal

CHALETS at Alpine Heath resort.

Alpine Heath Resort boasts 100 deluxe chalets that sleep six people. Located midway between Durban and Joburg, the 4-star resort’s chalets come standard with telephone, satellite TV and braai facilities. Activities at Alpine Heath Resort include hiking, fishing, miniature golf, horse riding and a spa. Visit www.aha.co.za/alpine-heath-resort/

Areena Riverside Resort, Eastern Cape

Areena Riverside Resort in East London offers different types of accommodation that accommodate between four to six people. With an array of action-packed activities to suit the pocket, families are spoilt for choice when it comes to a fun day out. The highlight is its quad bike or horse riding game viewing trail through the 350 hectares game reserve. Spot zebra, wildebeest, kudu, eland, blesbuck, impala, nyala, fallow deer, waterbuck, duiker and Abby, the friendly giraffe. Other activities include hikes, canoeing and pellet gun shooting. Visit www. areenaresort.com

Umngazi Hotel & Spa, Eastern Cape

If you seek a holiday where you want to put your feet up and enjoy magical views, then Umngazi Hotel & Spa, just 20km from Port St Johns, is the idyllic setting. The rooms offer views of the estuary and coastline with double, twin and family accommodation available. You will find Nguni cows lazing on the beaches and gorgeous sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy spa treatments, hikes, mountain biking, kayaking, sandboarding or intimate picnics. Visit www.umngazi.co.za/

