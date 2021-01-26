6 hiking trails in South Africa to visit during the second wave

For locals hoping to get some fresh air and sunshine, a hiking trip is just what the doctor ordered. Not only is it a great way to explore the country, but it also allows you to enjoy the outdoors during the second wave safely. Co-founder and director of Afri-trails Evan Sparks told IOL Travel that with a limited number of outdoor activities accessible during the lockdown, travellers can still enjoy outdoor activities safely. "What makes hiking trails special is the diversity. It connects you with nature and gives you the chance to see the beauty that lies within the country. The forests, mountains, waterfalls, and flora will all make you forget a little about the issues the country faces," he said.

Here are some of his hiking suggestions:

High 5 Trail

The High 5 Trail is found in Mpumalanga on the R541, between Machadodorp and Badplaas.

The hiking spot ison the lip of the escarpment overlooking the Komati Valley and in the heart of the Skurwerberg Mountains.

The High 5 Trail allows travellers to enjoy views of waterfalls and other attractions.

Cape of Good Hope Trail

A famous Cape Town hiking attraction, The Cape of Good Hope Trail boasts unprecedented views over the pristine Diaz Beach and rugged western shoreline.

The trail takes you along a well-maintained and marked boardwalk towards the famous Cape of Good Hope sign on the rocky shoreline far below.

Queens Rose Trail

Situated 30km from Barberton in Mpumalanga, this hiking trail is tucked away among the beautiful mountains of the eastern escarpment and at the confluence of the Queens and the Montrose rivers.

The trail runs mostly across Komatiland forestry land although it isoperated and maintained privately.

It is a backpack trail and needs a moderate degree of fitness.

Chokka Trail

The Chokka Trail covers the area around St Francis Bay, Port St Francis, Cape St Francis, and Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Travellers can spend a few days on the trail, but it's best to book with a tour operator. Multiday hikes take place for two, three or four days.

Swellendam Trail

In the Marloth Nature Reserve, this trail is known as one of the Western Cape’s most rewarding multiday routes.

It criss-crosses a large swathe of the Langeberg, meanders through secluded green kloofs, vast fynbos-covered valleys and imposing mountainous terrain.

Amatola Trail

Amatola Trail is not for the faint-hearted as it is dubbed the “the Toughest Hike in South Africa".

The trail starts at Maden Dam near King Williams Town and crosses the Hogsback Mountains into the Tolkienesque village of Hogsback itself. Expect to see waterfalls, mountain pools, and indigenous rainforest.