Get festive with kulula's top food and drink hotspots this summer Summer means more time outdoors and lots of food and drink indulgences. Luane Lavery, brand communications manager for kulula.com, suggests the following places to soak up the some of the best South African sunsets and a tipple.

Cape Town

Chinchilla Rooftop Café & Bar in Camps Bay is a rooftop venue with views of the beach, with its white sand, palm-trees and beautiful people. It has couches, a long raw-wood bar-counter and live DJs, and the focus of the drinks menu is on mixology. Try sharing a Pineapple Sangria (Vodka, sauvignon blanc, oranges, lemon, pineapple and lemonade), or a Litchi and Basil G&T.





Cape Point Vineyards on the slopes of the mountains above Noordhoek, offers the combination of sweeping sea-views and a winery. There’s a restaurant offering everything from charcuterie platters to formidable burgers. Cocktails are available, but Lavery suggests the Noordhoek Sauvignon Blanc or the Cape Point Vineyards Isliedh, with its “white floral notes, lemons, marmalade and spicy oak” along with a picnic hamper on the lawn as the sun sets the western sky alight.

Durban





The Panorama Bar at the Southern Sun Elangeni Maharani Hotel on Durban’s famous Golden Mile overlooks the hotel’s pool and the city’s fame beaches and warm seas. The beaches get very busy in the festive season, so the pool deck offers some respite from the crowds. The pizzas, burgers and curries are suited to the summer climes, and there’s a wine-list of decent reds, whites and bubbles. The cocktail menu offers some adventurous options, like the Whiskyninja, a whisky sour with apple and ginger, or the Zegroni, made with rum, Campari and dubonnet.

The Oyster Bar is one of three bars at the Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks. There’s a sushi, salmon and oyster bar, fresh prawns and crayfish. Below the bar, visible through glass, is the Chef’s Table In The Wine Cellar, for intimate meals of up to 10 diners. The view is of the beach, sea and lighthouse.

Port Elizabeth

Blue Waters Café in Summerstrand overlooks the beach and harbour, and has a big menu that includes steaks, sushi, burgers and salads. It has a small cocktail menu of evergreens including Daiquiris, Mai Tais, Pina Coladas and Cosmopolitans. Also available is a selection of craft beers, including those made at Port Elizabeth’s Bridge Street Brewery, run by Lex Mitchell, the godfather of South African microbreweries.

Ziggy’s Rock & Reggae Bar in the Cape Recife Nature Reserve offers crowd-pleasing food, live music and a sea-facing deck. Nearby is the Pine Lodge, which has putt-putt course, a play area, a swimming-pool and donkey-rides to keep youngsters occupied. There’s good pub grub and a number of TripAdvisor users have lauded its seafood menu.