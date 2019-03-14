South Africa is filled with a range of attractive destinations. Here are some pictures to inspire your next travel adventure in South Africa.

There is no doubt that South Africa is a beautiful country. Adding to its beauty its range of adventure, beach, safari, culture and cuisine. South Africa is home to many scenic spots including the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town and Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal. The country is among the top 20 biodiverse places in the world and home to 9 Unesco World Heritage Sites including Robben Island, Vredefort crater in the Free State and The Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng. That is not all, South Africa has some of the best weather allowing travellers to enjoy every experience.

Some estimate that there are over 300 days of sunshine every year (pretty impressive, if I say so myself). Lastly, visitors who seek cultural experience will get this and more when they come to South Africa. Some of the favourites include a township tour, eating with a local and learning to bead at a village.

Here are some pictures to inspire your next travel adventure in South Africa:



























