8 budget-friendly camping spots in SA to book this Easter weekend

Camping is an ideal budget-friendly option for families, especially during the upcoming Easter long weekend. There’s minimal technology, you are one with nature, there’s fresh air and you have time to connect with everyone. Here are some affordable camping spots to book: Wilge River Resort, Gauteng Wilge River Resort in Gauteng offers 50 camping sites with lush views of the park. Travellers can enjoy activities like fishing, canoeing, birdwatching and tube rides. Camping rates start from R100pppn, and children under 7 years stay for free. Call 083 258 3365.

Albert Falls Dam and Game Reserve, KZN

Albert Falls Dam and Game Reserve, located 20 km from Pietermaritzburg, is a camper’s paradise. There are two camping options, electrical and non-electrical.

Electrical campsites are designated spots with a power supply, whereas the non-electrical campsite allows guests to pitch up their tent in an open area. Rates are under R200. Travellers also have use of the swimming pool, children’s play area and picnic spots.

Visit www.msinsi.co.za/albert-falls/

Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach, KZN

Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach offers a family-friendly camping experience for the entire family.

Just 20 minutes south of Durban, it offers a range of activities, including mini-golf, squash courts, trampolines, table tennis and three swimming pools, gym. It is also close to Illovo beach.

Travellers pay R272pppn and R118pppn for children. The rate is valid until April 5. Amenities at the campsite include electricity, ablution block and use of the hotel facilities.

Visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/durka-protea-hotel-karridene-beach/?scid=bb1a189a-fec3-4d19-a255-54ba596febe2

Warmbaths, A Forever Resort, Limpopo

Located in Limpopo, just a two-hour road trip from Johannesburg, Warmbaths, A Forever Resort is the ideal camping spot. The resort offers caravan and camping sites, equipped with a power supply and ablution facilities.

Guests pay R320 for a site for a night and 210 per person per night. Children aged below the age of 4 and younger stay for free. Campers get access to the swimming pool. The resort also offers a slew of activities, including cable water skies, go-karting and quad biking, foefie slides and a spa at a separate cost.

Visit www.foreverwarmbaths.co.za/

Coffee Bay Camping Site, Eastern Cape

Coffee Bay Camping Site is situated on the beach and offers 48 camping sites. Of that number, 37 have power points. Facilities include three ablution blocks for males, females and family. Activities include kiddie area, curio shop and beach cafe.

Rates start from 140pppn, R70 for children under and older than five years. Call 071 535 7295.

Silwerstrand Caravan Park in Robertson, Western Cape

Situated on the banks of the Breede River, the Silwerstrand Caravan Park in Robertson offers some of the most incredible views for campers. Famed for its water activities, campers can indulge in a variety of activities, ranging from canoeing, fishing and other boat activities. Guests pay R135pp and children pay R70. Camping costs include electricity, shower facilities and access to the swimming pool. Located at R60 Road Outside Robertson in the Western Cape. Call 023 626 3321.

Berg River Resorts, Western Cape

Here is another camping spot that has received praise. The Berg River Resort, 60km northeast of Cape Town between Paarl, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, offers a range of activities for the entire family.

Prices range from R370 to 1050 depending on the number of people and date of travel. Each campsite has a braai area, 15amp plug point, communal ablution facilities and access to the 3,5m deep Olympic pool and kiddie’s pool Canoeing, waterslide and putt-putt at an additional cost.

Visit www.bergriverresort.co.za/

Bontle Rest Camp at Marakele National Park, Limpopo

Bontle, which means beautiful in Setswana, offers 36 campsites with power points and ablution blocks. Bontle offers unobstructed views of the unspoiled bush and mountain and located close to the national park's entrance. Rates start from R325 for two people per night and R100 per additional person. Visit https://www.sanparks.org/parks/marakele/tourism/accommodation.php