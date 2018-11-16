Families love to go away for the festive season. Picture: Supplied

Christmas time is a joyous time to travel around the country because of families and friends meeting up and celebrating the festive season by either having braais or beach picnics while opening Christmas gifts. For those who don't celebrate the festive holiday, the November/December/January holidays are a great opportunity for families to get a break from their everyday routines and spend some time either on game drives or building sandcastles by the beach.

Here are nine destinations for the Christmas holiday season.

Zimbali resort

Where: Umhlanga, Kwa-Zulu Natal

Zimbali Resort. Picture: Zimbali Resort

Located five minutes away from the beach and Umhlanga bay, Zimbali is a great destination for couples, friends and family.



Aside from a superb stretch of private beach, Zimbali offers numerous facilities, including a renowned golf course, spa, health club and Kids Club.



Wild Coast Sun

Where: Port Edward, Eastern Cape

Wild Coast Sun. Picture: Supplied

Built between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal, the Wild Coast is a great destination for families who are eager to partake in different activities while on their holiday.

There is an 18-hole golf course, the Wild Waves Water Park, as well as spas, theatres and casinos to entertain guests, and kilometres of unspoilt Wild Coast beaches to enjoy as well.

Singita Sabi Sand

Where: Mpumalanga

Singita Sabi Sand. Picture: Singita Sabi Sand

An exceptional safari choice, Singita Sabi Sand offers eventful game viewing on 18 000 ha adjoining the Kruger National Park.

Their Ebony and Boulders Lodges are lavish and soulful, with a distinctive brand of luxury that has earned Singita the highest accolades.



Enjoy gym and spa facilities between safaris led by experienced rangers and trackers.

Savannah Game and River Retreat

Where: Parys, Free State

Savannah Game and River Retreat. Picture: Trip Advisor

Savannah Game and River Retreat are located on 2,500 acres of unspoiled African bush and offer guests a comfortable, quiet, tranquil and relaxing bushveld stay.

When visiting this beautiful nature retreat, guests have a choice of staying in one of the comfortably rustic tented chalets that overlook the bushveld, en-suite guesthouse rooms or a rondavel overlooking the pool.

Warmbaths Forever Resort

Where: Bela-Bela, Limpopo

Warmbaths Forever Resort. Picture: Supplied

Spend the festive holidays with the family up in Bela-Bela at Warmbaths Forever Resort, where children get to play in the water park while the adults relax by the pool or take up a few massage sessions.

Stay in hotel rooms or large chalets provided by the resort, along with camping and caravan sites and restaurants.

Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort

Where: Hartbeespoort Dam, North West Province

Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort. Picture: Trip Advisor

Located in close proximity to Johannesburg, Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort is the perfect location for a weekend away or longer stays.



It’s not only a resort, it’s also a wildlife retreat where zebra and blesbok wander free. Plus, it’s close to all sorts of fascinating arts and crafts venues, restaurants, and game farms.

Kam'Bati River Resort

Where: Swellendam, Western Cape

Kam'Bati River Resort. Picture: Supplied

Travel to the Western Cape for the Christmas holidays and stay at Kam'Bati river Resort.

Kam’Bati is a camping and river resort that offers plenty of activities and fun-filled child-friendly adventures.



There are a few accommodation options to choose from, camping facilities and self-catering cabins.



There are also luxury tents available if you would like to experience Glamping.

Siloam Village

Where: Oviston, Northern Cape

Siloam Village Resort. Picture: Supplied

Situated at Oviston Nature Reserve at Lake Gariep, Siloam Village offers great accommodation for those seeking a more tranquil laid-back break with lots of adventure.

You will find Siloam a great venue and reasonably priced on the Oviston side of the dam.



If your perfect holiday is a combination of lazing around, fishing and exploring the nature reserve, then this is the place to stay.



Activities at the nature reserve include swimming, canoeing, quad-biking, hiking and star gazing.

Thabametsi River Farm

Where: Magaliesburg, Gauteng

Thabametsi River Resort. Picture: Trip Advisor

Thabametsi Farm means ‘Mountain Water’in SeTswana, and is a tranquil, rustic self-catering getaway in the heart of scenic Magaliesburg.



Situated on a 132Ha farm, Thabametsi is nestled between two koppies overlooking the valley to the Witwatersrand Mountains.



Activities at the farm include swimming, horse trails, and the Cradle of Humankind.