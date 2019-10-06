9 pet-friendly accommodation options in SA









South Africa has many options for travellers who want to take their dogs on holiday. Picture: Pixabay. It's a challenge to find pet-friendly accommodation, and if you can’t imagine leaving your canine friend at home while you’re discovering new and exciting places, we’ve got a list of perfect spots that encourage you to take them along. Gauteng Stone Hill, Magaliesberg A favourite pet-friendly destination that consists of 10 fully equipped, luxurious, self-catering timber cottages. Stone Hill is fully fenced to ensure your pet stays safe and doesn't end up exploring the walking and mountain bike trail on its own. With breath-taking views of the Magaliesburg mountains, these cottages can accommodate two to 6 guests, each with a maximum of six dogs per cottage.Priced from R850 per person. Located at Farm KN13, Steenkoppies in Magaliesburg. Call 082 447 6893 Features: Swimming pool, full kitchen, electric blankets, selected DStv channels, braai area, aircon, parking on-premises, ceiling fans, wi-fi, fireplace and patio.

Western Cape

Barking Beach Cottage, Hermanus

Barking Beach Cottage is situated 4.8km from the centre of Hermanus and prides itself on being a pet-friendly hotspot for those looking to escape with their dogs. It’s the ideal place to relax by the fire or take your pup for a sunset walk along the beach. Priced from R1 950 per night. Visit www.barkingbeachcottage.com/.

Features: DStv, en-suite, fireplace, balcony/patio, self-catering, television and garden views.

North West

Villa Lin-Zane, Vryburg

A haven in a quiet environment with a rustic farm atmosphere, Villa Lin-Zane is ideal for a quick stay-over or a weekend away. Complete with a garden and a big swimming pool, your dog will feel at home. Priced from R700 per night. Located at N14 in Vryburg.

Call 053 927 4348.

Features: Braai area, swimming pool, wi-fi and parking on the premises.





Free State

The Danes on Vaal, Parys

The Danes on Vaal offers Parys tranquillity on the edge of the Vaal River. Enjoy fishing, a picnic in the park across from the guest house, or walks along the stream with your canine friend. Priced from R480 per night. Located at 10 Parys Street in Parys. Call 082 822 8666.

Features: Braai area, parking on-premises, cleaning service, heater, wi-fi, kitchenette, tea and coffee facilities and a bar fridge.

KwaZulu Natal

Beach Forest Lodge, Ballito

Choose from either the studio, family or duplex suites, all with a large balcony and private braai facilities. Beach Forest Lodge is situated 400m from Ballito’s beachfront and close to the Galley Beach Bar and Grill where your dog will probably be offered a menu before you are. Priced from R880 per night. Located at 13B Marion Road in Ballito. Call 082 820 0032.

Features: Private patios, braai area, gas braai, undercover lounge area and fire pit.

Eastern Cape

Myoli’s View, Sedgefield

This beach-view house is 80m from the pet-friendly Myoli Beach. Myoli’s View offers quality accommodation for those hoping to catch some sun, water, or spending time with their pet. Priced from R1,410 per night. Visit www.airbnb.com/rooms/29300468?source_impression_id=p3_1570182241_mQbOyW0RjsjA%2BQ%2FE

Features: Free parking on-premises, hot tub, EV charger and free street parking.

Northern Cape

Orleans Farm Guest Suite, Kakamas

For an authentic farm-stay experience on a secluded island onthe Orange River, this guesthouse offers nature lovers the perfect place to explore the Augrabies Falls and surroundings. The many hiking routes, swimming spots and bird watching sites will keep your dog entertained and wagging its tail even more than usual. Priced from R400 per night. Visit www.airbnb.com/rooms/22776729?source_impression_id=p3_1570182506_6QJrV88jQ7sQAyso

Features: Working farm producing grapes, pomegranates for export, cheese, preserves and cured meats, nearby hiking routes, swimming spots and bird watching sites.

Mpumalanga

Kloofhuis Guesthouse, Barbeton

There’s no better place to break away than in Jock of the Bushveld’s old stomping grounds. Stay in the beautiful 1890s, Victorian-style Kloofhuis Guest House while enjoying everything from birdwatching to hiking and biking. Your dog will love the clean air and open areas to play catch in. Priced from R800 per night. Located at 1 Kloof Street in Barberton, 1300. Call 084 683 7037.

Features: braai area, wi-fi, satellite TV, hiking and cycling trails and optional meals.



