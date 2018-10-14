South Africa offers some unique spots to stay, including Flycatcher Castle in Mpumlanga. Picture: Supplied.

Russell Jarvis of SafariNow.com offers a guide to the most unique places to stay this summer in KZN, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North-West Province, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Explore the camps, castles and chalets guaranteed to satisfy your spirit of adventure when one night away is not enough. Laze in material luxury in KZN

Monzi Safaris Tented Camp features 13 luxury tents with comfortable beds and en-suite bathrooms in the heart of St Lucia. Tours can be booked on site, from big five safaris, beach and bush excursions to Cape Vidal and deep-sea fishing. From R1070 per night.

Captain your holiday in the Western Cape





If gently cruising along sounds idyllic then make a holiday on water happen with Knysna Houseboats. You don’t need prior boating experience or a skipper’s license to hire a houseboat. The Knysna Houseboats can accommodate four adults or a family of five. From R2384 per night.

Bunk with elves at an Eastern Cape eco-lodge

The Shire Eco Lodge in Stutterheim offers comfort just a stream’s hop from the enchanted home of many rare species of plants, birds and butterflies. You don’t need a huge budget to enjoy these Lord of the Rings-inspired wooden chalets. From R750 per night.

A Northern Cape oasis in the middle of nowhere

Die Ark guest house in Williston makes for a lovely change from the sameness of B&B places the world over. Quiet, comfortable and rightly deserving of its reputation, Die Ark is different but in a hundred little good ways. From R600 per night.

Ease into traditional Free State hospitality

Founded in the 1880s, the Royal Hotel in Bethulie combines all that's best about South African hospitality. It's known for its incredible private library and record collection and has recently been revamped. From R600 per night.

Stay in a house with heritage in Gauteng



One hundred years ago, Satyagraha House was the home of Indian activist and statesman Gandhi. In 2009, it was restored and turned into a museum and guest house. Satyagraha House is an authentic travel experience and an important part of Johannesburg’s heritage. From R2796 per night.

Be inspired in the North-West

Only 60km from Johannesburg, the colourful Art Guesthouse invokes a unique sense of calm on the shores of Hartbeespoort Dam. The six private rooms are artistically expressive with décor inspired by the work of Frida Kahlo. From R850 per night.

Sway with the trees in Limpopo



Pezulu Tree House Lodge offers value-for-money on Guernsey Private Nature Reserve in Limpopo. Ten tree houses are crafted around a canopy of growing trees and can accommodate 37 people in a raw bush setting. From R2900 per night.

Find fantasy in Mpumlanga

Centrally situated in Mpumalanga, Flycatcher Castle is a grand masterpiece and the idyllic escape on the Lowveld. Perched on the edge of the Great Escarpment, Flycatcher features six individually-decorated suites named after classical composers. From R3594 per night.



