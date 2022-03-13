9 tips for booking a car for your next trip

South Africans are no strangers to road trips. In fact, Cheapflights.co.za reports an increase of about 267% in car rental searches since the beginning of this year, compared to the same period pre-pandemic. Given the growing interest in domestic travel, road trips are becoming even more popular among South African travellers, with many opting to rent a car.

Expert tips from CheapFlights to keep in mind the next time you rent a car: Gather your documents To rent a car in South Africa, you must be 18 years old and have held a valid driver's license for at least one year. If you are under the age of 25, certain businesses levies and a Young Drivers Surcharge is automatically added to the cost of your reservation. If you are not a South African or renting a car abroad, you will need a valid driver's license and evidence of identification, or an international driving permit and passport.

Travellers should also have a credit card issued in the name of the driver (some companies may accept a debit card, too). A holding deposit is a cost charged by a car rental business when you pick up the car, that is repaid when you return the car at the conclusion of the rental period. Other papers may be requested by the car rental business in some cases, so make sure to read the terms of the booking thoroughly before purchasing. Understand the insurance coverage

Before completing the booking, ensure you understand the different insurance options and pick the one most appropriate for your needs. Most car rentals will include a Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) as part of the full cost of the booking. This means that, although you will be subject to any excess payments in the event of a crash or accident, the company cannot charge you more than the excess specified. You can also opt for a Loss Damage Waiver, which includes both CDW and Theft Protection policies, so the cost for the replacement of the vehicle will be covered if it gets stolen.

It’s also important to check whether or not you are covered for damage or injury to other parties – known as Third-Party Liability insurance – and whether there is any other excess insurance you can purchase if you are held liable for any accidents. Choose a car and check the details The most exciting part may be selecting your rental car – but don't get ahead of yourself just yet, as your car selection will influence other things as well.

If you're going for a long road trip, for example, get a car with unlimited kilometres or mileage. If your plans change frequently, a flexible cancellation policy will give you peace of mind, while the size and type of vehicle you rent will also affect the cost. You can also lookup the company's Covid-19 health and safety policies, to see what you should be mindful of when driving. Pick up and drop off at the same place

One-way vehicle rental allows you to pick up a rental automobile in one spot and return it to another at the end of your journey. It's perfect for folks who want to go over greater distances, without having to worry about returning the automobile to where they fetched it from. Picking up and dropping off at the same spot, on the other hand, is always cheaper than picking up and dropping off at various locations. Watch for cross-border fees

If you intend to drive over national boundaries, you must first ensure that your vehicle is permitted to do so, as well as determine how much it will cost. Cross-border fees vary, depending on the nations involved, so check your rental car's terms and restrictions. Book with only one driver

On a long road journey, it's more convenient to distribute driving duties among numerous drivers, but this adds to the rental agreement's price. Check to see whether the automobile rental company provides a complimentary second driver or if a second driver can be added for specific days, when you know you'll be spending a lot of time behind the wheel. Watch the clock

Depending on the rental, it is usually more cost-effective to return the car at the same time as it was taken up. It also prevents you from being charged for an additional day if you return the car after the 24-hour cut-off time. Fill up your fuel tank before you return the car Filling up the tank before returning the car is one of the simplest methods to save money on a rental car. The cost of filling the tank is usually less than what the rental company will charge you.

When is the best time to book a car rental? The first thing to remember is that automobile rental costs vary greatly, and a variety of factors influence the price on any given day. Season, a specific holiday, the car category, the rental provider, and timing can all affect prices. Before committing to any single deal, the best strategy is to use travel search engines to compare prices online. It pays to book as far in advance as possible if you know you'll be renting during a peak travel season, when prices are likely to be the highest.