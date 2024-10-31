A foodie's guide to South Africa's best culinary adventures

If you are a big-time foodie, you are going to want to pocket this list for your next travel adventure. There is something so divine about trying dishes from new places around the country. It gives you a sneak peek into the heart and soul of that region. With the flavour combinations and the unique ingredients, you will fall in love with every bite.

Here are some unforgettable culinary experiences that will make you want to cash in all your vacation time and hop on a plane. But don’t take our word. Try them out for yourself! Taste your way through some of SA's top wine producers and discover a world of award-winning wines and delicious food at the Constantia Valley. Picture: Pexels/Grape Thing Savour good wine and food at Constantia Valley Nestled beneath Table Mountain National Park and commanding vistas of the Constantiaberg and Table Mountain ranges lies Constantia, the oldest wine-making region in the southern hemisphere.

Filled with heritage and landscapes of unsurpassed beauty, Constantia is the perfect place to base yourself when visiting the Mother City. The Constantia Valley has an appeal that offers something of interest to everyone, from visiting the award-winning wine estates and restaurants to an array of experiences such as picnics, festivals, tours and high-adrenaline adventures. Just 30 minutes from Cape Town International Airport and 20 minutes from the V&A Waterfront, Constantia Valley truly is Cape Town's vineyard.

Time Out Market brings the best of the city together under one roof. Picture: Supplied Visit SA’s farmers’ markets Mzansi foodies love a great outdoor market. The pop-up markets are a celebration of local foods, culture, and community. Spend a relaxing morning or afternoon, mingling with the locals, at one of the country’s most popular weekly affairs. The markets have something for everyone, with speciality traders ranging from local farmers, fine-food purveyors, and organic merchants, to celebrated local chefs.

Taste your way through freshly baked bread, organic vegetables, hand-crafted cheese, sausage, wine, chocolate, craft beer and more. If you are in Cape Town, you can head to the recently launched Time Out Market at the V&A Waterfront which opens daily from 11 am. If you are in Johannesburg, you can go to the Prison Break Market, which is open Wednesday to Sunday.

In Durban, you can head to Hillcrest at the Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market, which operates every Saturday between 7 am and 1 pm. Pahari will give you a unique African dining experience. Picture: Pahari African Restaurant Facebook Attend a cooking class at Pahari African Restaurant Pahari will give you a unique African dining experience. Located in Cape Town, here you will learn how to cook African food guided by the restaurant owners along with their staff.

You will be demonstrated and given ingredients to make dishes like mealie pap, meaty beef bones mixed with green vegetables, chicken stew, chakalaka, and sugar beans. They also cater for a vegetarian class. After cooking, you will then get to sit down with the hosts and enjoy the meal you learned how to cook. You will also be sent an easy-to-follow recipe so you can recreate the cooking experience in your own kitchen. This experience is great for tourists, and locals, as a company team-building event and activity for groups of friends.

The Taste of Africa tour is a delectable journey that offers a unique and immersive culinary experience in Johannesburg. Picture: Domenic Gorin Indulge in African cuisine at Taste of Africa The Taste of Africa tour is a delectable journey that offers a unique and immersive culinary experience in Johannesburg. The tour is a celebration of community and culture. You will have the pleasure of meeting the passionate local food artisans who pour their heart and soul into every dish they create and learn about their traditions, techniques, and the stories behind their culinary creations.

Taste Of Africa is offered in two of the most Afro-cosmopolitan areas in Joburg rich in African cuisine; Yeoville and Maboneng. The experience offers guests the ability to try a variety of different African foods from SA meals, Ghanaian, Nigerian and Congolese. Each food tasting includes at least four dishes, and you can also include African beer tasting with your booking to enjoy the beers on the continent.

If you are in the mood for something decadent, head to Chocolate Heaven at The Junction for a chocolate dipping experience. Picture: Supplied Chocolate dipping at Chocolate Heaven Who would have thought, the finest chocolate in all the land, would have its origins in an old antique shop in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands? If you are in the mood for something decadent, head to Chocolate Heaven at The Junction for a chocolate dipping experience.