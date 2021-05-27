Acsa has big take-off plans for SA’s airports

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) revealed its growth initiatives and OR Tambo International Airport’s strategic role in attracting investments into the province in a meeting with Premier of Gauteng David Makhura and other stakeholders on Wednesday.

Acsa spokesperson Mpumi Mpofu said the company was conscious of its responsibilities and role in being a catalyst for recovery in passenger travel and air cargo growth.

“We have identified several growth initiatives. These include, but are not limited to, air cargo, aerotropolis and an airport access strategy aimed at attracting rural and township communities to make use of Acsa airports and provide easy and affordable access to air travel.

“Our aerotropolis growth initiatives involve the planned provision of a variety of land uses on and around an airport that are linked by corridors that benefit the airport, Gauteng communities, businesses and the economic region,” she said.

“The main benefit associated with pursuing an aerotropolis strategy is to foster economic growth and development in and around our Golden Triangle Airports, which include OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town International Airport,” Mpofo said.

“The macro-objective is to support the National Development Agenda and from an Acsa perspective to increase competitiveness, maximise revenues and ensure improved connectivity, accessibility and transformation of our airports.

“Over the past decade and more, the City of Ekurhuleni and Gauteng provincial government has performed the vital leadership roles in driving the planning for Africa’s first aerotropolis,” she said.

Speaking at the meeting, Makhura said: “OR Tambo International Airport is critical to the province’s economic recovery plan.

“This important meeting forms part of the provincial government’s economic reconstruction and recovery programme to support high-growth priority sectors that will unlock the transformation, modernisation and re-industrialisation of the different districts and corridors of Gauteng."

OR Tambo International Airport contributes R30 billion and 60 000 jobs to Gauteng’s economy.