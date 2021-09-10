South African airlines are known to have a few flight delays once in a while, but it seems one airline is ensuring that passengers get to their destination timeously. According to Airports Company South Africa's (ACSA) latest On-Time Performance, Airlink is South Africa's most punctual airline.

The independent regional airline's new title is based on its 98% average On-Time Performance for the year to date. ACSA revealed on its website that the On-Time Performance compares the actual on\off-block time (when aircraft moves into bay or aircraft pushes back) against the airline schedule time (slot time for International Airlines Transport Association level 3 coordinated airports) for arrival and departing flights. "The On-Time Performance of the airlines is averaged for a specific airport to produce On-Time Performance for the airport, "ACSA added.

For August 2021, as well as for the overall year to date, Airlink achieved a 98.11% score for its flights departing and arriving at all ACSA-managed airports, said Airlink CEO and Managing Director Rodger Foster. "To be classified as “on-time”, departures and arrivals have to occur within 15 minutes of their published schedule," he said. Foster said the performance is a testament to the airline's "laser focus on providing excellent and reliable service."

He said it also "reflects the dedication and hard work of our partners and service providers in giving our customers a frictionless travel experience." Foster believes there is room for improvement. “On-time performance is crucial for our customers who rely on Airlink for their business and leisure travel in the region, including those connecting with our expanding list of long-haul partner airlines. The reliability of our service has helped to fuel demand for our flights," he added.