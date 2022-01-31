All SA-based City Lodge hotels to reopen this February

Hotels have gradually been reopening in a phased manner, based on Covid-19 lockdown travel regulations, international borders being opened or closed, and customer demand. The last three hotels to open their doors, in South Africa, after this prolonged period are Road Lodge Isando on 30 January 2022 and City Lodge Hotel Sandton, Morningside and Road Lodge Sandton on 7 February 2022.

“While the pandemic is not over, business has returned in sufficient numbers to allow us to trade with all of our hotels open once again. We could never have imagined a situation in which we would have to temporarily close all of our properties at once, but thanks to the dedication, agility, and hard work of our wonderful staff and support from our shareholders, bankers, and suppliers, we have prevailed,’’ says Andrew Widegger, CEO of City Lodge Hotel Group. Guests have a choice of hotels spread across the Fairview, Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge and Road Lodge brands in cities and towns across South Africa, including Windhoek, Namibia, Gaborone, Botswana, Maputo, Mozambique, Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to choose from.

Several specials are currently on offer on www.clhg.com to excite and delight guests, including: · #ReigniteTheLove: February 2022 promotion of free breakfast included with overnight stays, across all hotel brands, on Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday nights, from R700 per room per night for single or double occupancy, and additional offering of a special dinner available on Valentine’s Day – 14 February 2022 – at participating hotels. · Back to the Boardroom: Free breakfast for each delegate with daily bookings of hotel boardrooms

· WOZA Friday: Bookings made on the last Friday of every month – WOZA Friday – via www.clhg.com qualifies for a big discount, with rooms starting from R665 per night for single or double occupancy. · WKND Special: Rates from R749 per room per night for single or double occupancy when booking weekend stays on Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights (excl. Road Lodges). · #YourPrivateOffice: Guest rooms set up as professional workspaces available from 8am to 3pm at R495 per day, inclusive of tea and coffee making facilities, secure parking, fast and reliable wi-fi, air conditioning, and peace and quiet.