Anaconda, killer croc and a python: SA conservationist to spend 5 days in 'Cage of Death’

South African conservationist and YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman is embarking on a world-first attempt – spending five days in what is described as the “Cage of Death”. Dinkelman will be in a secure enclosure with some of the world’s most dangerous animals.

These include the longest venomous snake in Africa named “Thor”, a green anaconda, a Nile crocodile, a reticulated python, venomous rattlesnakes, a king cobra and a black mamba. He will spend 12 hours in total, from 5am to 5pm every day. While these animals are considered dangerous, Dinkelman wants to use the attempt to showcase the animals and their role in the environment. Speaking of the attempt, he said that the animals are often misunderstood and treated as fearsome monsters.

“The reality is they’re not monsters, but just beautiful animals that are an important part of the natural ecosystem. We can co-exist with them. The more we learn about them and get past the fear, the better chance we all have of living together harmoniously. I hope that through this series I break down barriers so our global audience also gets a chance to connect with these reptiles," he said. As this is being recorded in winter, Dinkelman does have one worry. “As a mammal, I’m going to be the warmest thing in the enclosure. My worry is that these cold-blooded reptiles will be wanting to get close to me throughout the night, but that’s just part of the fun," he quipped.