Appetite for SA travel still alive during pandemic - RoomRaccoon South Africa

The company recorded a reservations surge for December 2020 and between February and May 2021, immediately after the Covid-19 second wave.

Niels Verspui, Country Manager at RoomRaccoon South Africa, said that hoteliers, guest houses and lodge owners need to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"Clearly, there is still appetite for domestic business and leisure travel, even if most South Africans are unable to travel abroad for now. We expect to see a similar trend once the third wave has peaked and in decline.

"RoomRaccoon statistics during and following the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country showed that bookings for accommodation businesses nearly doubled in December, February, March, April and May 2021, with up to 60% of rooms booked in these months, well above the benchmark of 30%. Tourism business owners must not lose hope and should prepare for a similar rebound following the third wave," he explained.