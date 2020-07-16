Are South African holidays way too expensive for locals?

For years my friends would opt for international escapes. I’d ask: “But why? South Africa is such a beautiful country,” of which they would reply: “It is way too expensive.” As a travel writer and being exposed to some of the country’s most stunning locations, I realised our country offers beautiful experiences, but locals do not look at it that way. When they choose destinations, affordability is key. They want great experiences at affordable prices, which they often get at international destinations. This is something that local tourism business should revisit post-Covid-19, especially since local travel would be first to resume. Twitter [email protected] posed a question about why South African holidays were so expensive this week, which caused a debate among other South Africans.

She tweeted: “I’m genuinely interested in why South African holidays are SO expensive. For 30k I could get an all inclusive ski trip to Italy with flights for a week OR 4 nights at a game farm in the Eastern Cape. Is it the lower demand? Taxes? I really want to understand.” (sic).

Her tweet allowed other Twitter users to share their own experiences, and why they opted for international holidays instead of a local escape.

User @mimithurgood revealed that a week-long holiday in the Maldives was less than anywhere she looked at in South Africa.

“SAME! I was about to book a 7 night package deal to the Maldives in one of those little houses on sticks the sea, including flights, for less than just accommodation ANYWHERE I looked in SA,” she posted. (sic)

User @faskinz said she swopped a Garden Route holiday for a trip to Europe because it was cheaper. She posted: “This is so true. Last year I costed a garden route trip and a trip to Europe. We ended up going to Europe for 12 days (flights, accom, visas) for the same price of just accommodation for 9 days on the garden route (there were no 5* hotels on the itinerary)”(sic)

Another user @Kavaro shared her costing of a recent trip to Bali. She posted: “I paid about R4k for a room (NOT per person) for a week in Bali in Feb. Granted, it was 3*, but I wasn't there to spend my time in a fancy room. Flight was about R9k return. And it was cheap to be there - had two-course meal and cocktail at Jamie Oliver restaurant, R300.” (sic)

User @VanHustle believed South African holidays were priced to attract international visitors.

“They're not priced for us, it's priced for international travellers. Why do they desire to be in SA so much that they pay more than anywhere else? I do not know. I think a lot of businesses in SA are going to have to realign their prices to locals soon.” (sic).

Some users offered some insight into why the prices were justified.

User @vuurtoring posted: “I've never been able to afford an overseas holiday at a place with the service I receive at a game farm. So comparing 5* with 5* would be a fair comparison. And peak season with peak season. Yes, a room for two in Hartenbos is expensive in December, but so is on in Nice in July.” (sic)

User @NanSishange posted: “It’s frightfully expensive to run a game reserve- all the conservation logistics etc. In other countries their government pays towards the upkeep of those slopes Maybe this is one of the reasons Safari trips are expensive. Those by the beach have no reason to be.” (sic)

Some users said there should be a special rate for locals.

User @NadineAucamp posted: “My dream is for places to keep charging high prices for the international tourists BUT if you show your SA ID you automatically get a fat #localislekker discount. Then everybody can be happy!” (sic).

User @CeecesTravel posted: “I’m hoping and praying that with the state of the industry and locals being the forefront of helping each other get back on track, that prices will regulate more towards the local budget and we can experience our own country and its experiences and adventures.” (sic).

Share your views on whether you think that South African holidays are too expensive for locals on IOL Travel's Twitter page.