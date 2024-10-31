Award-winning chef Melusi Twala revolutionises plant-based cuisine at Johannesburg Marriott Hotel

The culinary landscape of Johannesburg is set to experience a revolution as the Johannesburg Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, has recently introduced Chef Melusi Twala, an exceptional talent whose innovative approach and passion for plant-based dining have captured attention across South Africa. As the new Chef de Cuisine at Keystone Bistro, Twala is on a mission to elevate the culinary experience and inspire a new wave of diners craving delicious, sustainable cuisine.

Twala, who recently secured a prominent position in the South African food scene, showcased his remarkable skills during the prestigious Chef of the Year provincial competition. A culmination of hard work and dedication, the competition was a significant milestone in his career. Twala not only triumphed at the provincial level but also gained an invitation to compete in the demanding plant-based category, which relied heavily on culinary creativity and innovative thinking. “Plant-based cuisine demands a different level of thinking. It’s about pushing boundaries and creating something unique while restricted to using only plant-based ingredients,” he explained during an interview.

Chef Melusi Twala is a dynamic force in the South African food scene. Picture: Supplied Twala’s passion for food and artistic vision shines through as he embraces the challenge, turning it into an opportunity to boost his culinary repertoire. As he dived into his new role at Keystone Bistro, where he was tasked with curating a fresh and dynamic menu, he balanced professional responsibilities alongside competing for the Chef of the Year finals. The event, held on October 9, was fraught with challenges, including ingredient shortages that tested his resilience and adaptability.

Twala demonstrated commendable fortitude throughout the competition, culminating in a hard-earned runner-up position in the 2024 SA Chef Plant-Based Chef of the Year competition. His creativity in creating an exceptional plant-based menu not only exceeded expectations but also set a new benchmark for both the restaurant and the Johannesburg dining scene. Reflecting on his competitive journey, Twala said: “The competition was tough, but my passion for food and my love for the art of cooking carried me through. Although I was the runner-up, it was the thrill of the journey that mattered most.

“Cooking, for me, is not just a profession – it’s an art that requires the discipline of science.” The 2024 SA Chef Plant-Based Chef of the Year competition, which partnered with The Plant-Powered Show and the South African Chefs Association, has emerged as a transformative event promoting plant-centric gastronomy and sustainable living throughout the country. At the restaurant, Twala crafts a menu for guests that embodies sustainability, creativity, and the artistry of diverse cuisine.