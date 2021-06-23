Bad news for SA travellers: Emirates suspends flights from South Africa until July 6

Your dreams of a Dubai holiday may have to wait a little longer. Emirates announced that flights from South Africa remain suspended until July 6, 2021.

The news follows the airline's announcement at the weekend that it would resume flights from South Africa, India and Nigeria to Dubai from Wednesday, June 23, 2021. However, according to the latest information on their website, the decision to suspend the flights is in line with 'government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE.' Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate as flight EK763.

"Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. "Emirates remains committed to serving our customers in South Africa, and we look forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow. We continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard and will endeavour to provide our customers with the needed support to adjust their travel plans," the airline said. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced at the weekend that inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India can now visit the destination from June 23.