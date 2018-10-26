Flight Centre caught up with four local bloggers to get their #MySouthAfrica favourites. Picture: Supplied.

A recent survey by data-driven growth specialists, DCMN South Africa, has revealed as many as 70% of South Africans rely on recommendations when planning their next holiday. Flight Centre caught up with four local bloggers to get their #MySouthAfrica favourites. This is what they said: Cape Town

Tracey Dawson, mommy blogger of liamandcoletheblog.com loves taking her children to

Green Point Park.

“It’s beautiful, well-kept and boasts 25,000 indigenous plants, trees, shrubs, and groundcovers. There are walking and cycling paths, an outdoor exercise gym, playgrounds, and picnic spaces,” she said.

Dawson also recommends The Oude Molen Eco-Village situated in Pinelands, not far from Pinelands Station. The said place has been a favourite family holiday spot.

“You’ll find wood and craft enterprises, gardens, a farm stall café, and a horse riding school. At the farm stall cafe, you can enjoy a glass of homemade ginger beer, lunches, treats and loads of organic veggies on sale. There’s even a sandpit for smaller kids and a treehouse for older kids, and entrance is free,” she said.

Rates for horse rides at Oude Molen for children under 16 years range from R10 for three minutes, to R150 for an hour.

Johannesburg

Sara Essop of Beyond Africa said family-friendly Walkersons Hotel and Spa is just two and a half hours from Johannesburg or could be a stopover en-route to the Kruger, as recommended by

“It is a superb place for a getaway with friends, a honeymoon or conference, built in the style of a Scottish country manor with natural wood and stone. It’s also close to Dullstroom, the fly-fishing capital of South Africa, so be sure to bring the tackle and rods.”

Eastern Cape

Julie Olum, a Kenyan-born model and avid South African traveller who writes for Frame Ambition, said the Sundays River is half an hour north of Port Elizabeth and is home to some magnificent sand dunes.

“The next time you’re in the Eastern Cape with your friends, head down to St. Francis for a day, then gather for a cruise along the Sundays River, as I did for my last birthday. You can purchase snack platters, or you can take your own food and beverages, and the conversations and subsequent inside jokes will be priceless,” she said.

The Maggie May is a double-decker houseboat which is available for hire. “During sunrise, late morning, early afternoon and sunset, cruisers are treated to some amazing scenery, including several species of birds, some interesting local houses, and plenty herds of cattle.”

Durban

When it comes to restaurants in Durban, Durban-based Verushka Ramasami of the Spice Goddess recommends Roti & Chai on Florida Road. “Think homemade fire-grilled naan bread with a spicy chicken tikka and lashings of sauces, not forgetting that ‘bite’ from India,” she said.

She also loves visiting the Spice Emporium for its spices and its in-house restaurant called The Snack Bar that serves Indian street food like the pani puri, pav bhaji, and masala chai.

She also recommends the Holiday Express Train. “It’s a fantastic way to explore KwaZulu-Natal, with trips down the coast to Ballito and Scottburgh, or a Saturday visit to the popular Shongweni Market.”



