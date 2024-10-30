Independent Online
Blue Flag beaches: South Africa's top coastal destinations for 2024/2025 revealed

Trafalgar Beach on the KZN South Coast which was awarded Blue Flag Status. Picture: Supplied

Trafalgar Beach on the KZN South Coast which was awarded Blue Flag Status. Picture: Supplied

Published Oct 30, 2024

Share

The Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) has released the list of South Africa’s beaches that have been awarded Blue Flag beach status for 2024/2025.

The organisation, in collaboration with V&A Waterfront, hosted the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards celebrating the country’s outstanding beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism operators.

The iconic Blue Flag is awarded annually to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators, who comply with stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

According to Wessa, 48 beaches, four marinas, and seven tourism boats were recognised for meeting the highest environmental management, education, safety, accessibility, and sustainability standards, earning them the esteemed eco-labels.

“In addition, seven sites were awarded Green Coast status, these being community-driven coastal conservation areas of high biodiversity and eco-tourism value in South Africa that appeal to people seeking adventure and nature-based experiences.

“This year’s awards also acknowledge the efforts of 18 pilot beaches, highlighting their progress in striving for Blue Flag status,” it said.

For the 2024/25 summer travel season, 31 beaches in the Western Cape were awarded Blue Flags. The Eastern Cape Province saw 8 beaches with Blue Flags while 9 beaches in KwaZulu-Natal were recognised.

Earning a Blue Flag is no small feat, with 33 stringent criteria to meet, ranging from water quality to environmental education, accessibility, and visitor facilities.

Once again, Durban’s beaches do not appear on Wessa’s Blue Flag beaches list.

Speaking at the media briefing on the refurbishment of Moses Mabhida, eThekwini Municipality’s Deputy City Manager Community and Emergency Services, Musa Gumede, said the city elected not to participate in the program.

“A few years ago, we decided as a city to pull out of the Blue Flag program. It was our own discussion at a point after the floods when we realized that the infrastructure had been damaged and it would take a while for it to be rehabilitated.

“We took a conscious decision to pull out,” said Gumede

He revealed that the municipality currently had a program in place to rehabilitate all its water and sanitation infrastructure and once it is clear that it meets all the requirements of Blue Flag, it will start applications once again to ensure that they don’t apply knowing that they still have challenges that they are dealing with.

“That was the approach, otherwise, we are now ready in some of the areas to start an application process. It’s not a process that takes one day or two days.

“There’s a program, there are periods when they open for applications, they then come, they test, they go on the ground, they test your samples periodically.

“They come and see your infrastructure and when they are comfortable that you are able to sustain the results, they announce you as a Blue Flag,” said Gumede.

Below is a list of the beaches that received Blue Flags:

Western Cape

City of Cape Town Silwerstroomstrand,

Clifton 4t

Camps Bay

Llandudno

Muizenberg

Bikini

Melkbosstrand

Fish Hoek

Kleinmond

Grotto

Struisbaai

Witsand

Preekstoel

Lappiesbaai

Jongensfontein

Gouritzmond

Stilbaai Wes

De Bakke

Hartenbos

Klein Brak

Santos

Glentana

Wilderness

Herold’s Bay

Victioria Bay

Robberg 5

The Waves

Nature’s Valley

Lookout

The Dunes

Singing Kettle

Eastern Cape

Kouga Dolphin

Cape St Francis

Kings

Humewood

Hobie

Kariega

Kelly’s

Middle Kent on Sea

KZN

Marina

Trafalgar

Southport

Umzumbe

Ramsgate

Hibberdene

Pennington

Blythdale

Thompson Bay

