Blue Train halts travel for a further two months

The Blue Train has suspended its services until June 30, the company revealed in a press statement. The suspension, which was initially meant to end on April 30, 2020, has been extended for two months.

The operations team decided to extend after an analysis of the current national lockdown regulations.

A statement revealed: “During this period of suspension, the team at The Blue Train will continue to comply with the government’s directives of working from home, social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of all South Africans. The period of suspension will also allow the development and implementation of screening measures that will ensure the safety of the staff and guests of The Blue Train.”



The Blue Train had advised its booked, paid and confirmed guests of changes to the cancellation policy to accommodate potential travel disruptions due to Covid-19.

The changes allow guests who were due to travel on The Blue Train between March 18 to August 31, 2020, the option to postpone travel to any date that falls within the September 2020 to December 31, 2021 time frame.

Guests could also cancel confirmed bookings and receive a full refund. Both these options will not incur any penalties.