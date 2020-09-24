Blue Train hopes special rates will encourage people to experience South Africa

The Blue Train is resuming its operations with a reopening special for leisure travel that will run from November 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

The special rates follow a nation-wide call for more accessible domestic tourism and will be available for all residents of South Africa and tourists whose Covid-19 regulations allow them to enter South Africa from November 2020.

Vincent Monyake, Executive Manager at The Blue Train, said the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector has been one of the most visceral, felt across the entire tourism industry value chain.

"We hope these special rates will encourage people in South Africa to experience our beautiful country through the windows of this national treasure.

"The reopening special is exclusive to the Pretoria - Cape Town route. This is a two-night trip from either Pretoria to Cape Town, or Cape Town to Pretoria. The journey features an off-train excursion in Kimberley where guests will visit The Big Hole and the Kimberley Mine Museum.