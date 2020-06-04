Blue Train to implement Covid-19 measures during lockdown

Despite suspending its services until June 30 and waiting to hear from the South African government when it is safe to start train journeys again, the Blue Train has started preparing for operation during the Covid-19 era.

Vincent Monyake, executive manager at the Blue Train, said that the company is taking the necessary precautions and coming up with ideas to make travellers' experience memorable.

"This is an uncertain time and it requires us all to be cautious as we anticipate a return to economic activity. Resuming operations is dependent on further pronouncements from the government of South Africa, but in the meantime, we will get The Blue Train ready for operation in a Covvid-19 era.

"Several health and safety precautions will be put in place to ensure that when we resume travel, The Blue Train is Covid-19-fit. Our service offering is a flagship South African tourism experience, and our drive is to ensure that when travel and tourism activities resume, The Blue Train will be ready to afford our guests the perfect experience of South Africa’s finest luxury rail experience,” he said.

As they prepare, the team will continue to comply with the government’s directives of regular Covid-19 symptom checks, full use of personal protective equipment and social distancing to ensure the safety of all involved. The Blue Train had advised its booked, paid and confirmed guests of changes to the cancellation policy to accommodate potential travel disruptions due to Covid-19.