British Airways to operate flights from South Africa to the UK

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

British Airways announced it will offer two direct relief flights from Johannesburg to London Heathrow with the support of the UK Government and the British High Commission in South Africa. The airline will operate two flights from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on September 6 and 11, 2020. British Airways will be able to take all eligible customers to London and beyond on the airline’s current flight network. Cristina Graham, British Airways’ Commercial Manager in South Africa, shared the reason for these special flights. “After a long period of uncertainty caused by the global lockdown, we are glad to be able to offer these two flights from South Africa to the UK.

"We know many of our customers in South Africa have been waiting to be reunited with their loved ones or travel for other reasons during lockdown and these flights will give them the opportunity to do that," she said.

In response to Covid-19, British Airways has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe and is asking customers to abide by the new measures to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling.

These include checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate, observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports and the use of face masks. Customers with any Covid-19 related symptoms are encouraged not to travel.

" The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards," added Graham.

Visit ba.com