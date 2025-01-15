Cape Town crowned the 2025 'Best City in the World'

Cape Town has secured the top spot as Time Out’s “Best City in the World” for 2025, moving up from its second-place position last year after losing to New York. This accolade is the result of a comprehensive global survey involving over 18,500 participants.

The city faced fierce competition from the likes of Bangkok - ranked number 2, New York, coming in third, Melbourne fourth and London taking fifth place. The evaluation encompassed 44 criteria, including dining, nightlife, cultural richness, affordability, happiness, and overall atmosphere. Cape Town excelled across the board, reaffirming its reputation as a world-class destination. Announcing the results on Wednesday, Time Out highlighted Cape Town’s exceptional natural beauty, vibrant food scene, and overall sense of ease for travelers.

The Mother City was applauded for its remarkable blend of cultural, culinary, and nightlife experiences, alongside stunning green spaces and unparalleled access to nature. Time Out’s recognition solidifies Cape Town’s status as a must-visit destination, celebrating its unique ability to offer something extraordinary for every traveler. Cape Town’s appeal lies in its harmonious mix of urban and natural attractions, where visitors can explore iconic landmarks like Table Mountain, the Cape Winelands, and immerse themselves in the city’s lively diverse local cultures.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City is delighted with Cape Town’s first place on the prestigious Time Out ‘Best Cities in the World’ list for 2025. ‘While Cape Town often features at the top of global travel destination lists, this recognition is particularly meaningful as it is largely based on the responses from residents of the city themselves. “In addition to all the things that make Cape Town a must-visit tourism destination – our unmatched natural beauty, blue flag beaches, wonderful cuisine, nightlife and cultural diversity, it is the overall happiness of residents that perhaps means the most in this extensive survey, where people are able to build lives of value and where they have a real sense of ownership of their city and we could not be prouder that this came across so strongly in the responses of our residents.”’ said Mayor Hill-Lewis.