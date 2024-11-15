Cape Town International Airport wins prestigious Airport Experience Award

The event took place during the International Airports Summit in Amsterdam on November 13.

Cape Town International Airport ( CTIA ) was awarded with the coveted Airport Experience Award at the Airport Honours Award ceremony.

According to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) the Airport Experience Award recognises airports that prioritise creating a positive and supportive environment for their employees, with the understanding that a motivated, well-equipped workforce plays a key role in delivering exceptional passenger experiences.

“This global accolade celebrates airports that provide their staff with outstanding facilities, growth opportunities, and recognition programmes that foster a culture of excellence.

“For CTIA, these initiatives have not only created a remarkable work culture but have also elevated the passenger experience, showcasing the airport as an embodiment of South African hospitality,” said Acsa.