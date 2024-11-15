Cape Town International Airport wins prestigious Airport Experience Award

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was awarded with the coveted Airport Experience Award at the Airport Honours Award ceremony.
The event took place during the International Airports Summit in Amsterdam on November 13.
According to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) the Airport Experience Award recognises airports that prioritise creating a positive and supportive environment for their employees, with the understanding that a motivated, well-equipped workforce plays a key role in delivering exceptional passenger experiences.
“This global accolade celebrates airports that provide their staff with outstanding facilities, growth opportunities, and recognition programmes that foster a culture of excellence.
“For CTIA, these initiatives have not only created a remarkable work culture but have also elevated the passenger experience, showcasing the airport as an embodiment of South African hospitality,” said Acsa.
Commenting on the airport’s win, Mark Maclean, Regional General Manager of Cluster 2 at ACSA said, Acsa continues to invest in amenities and initiatives that contribute to a positive environment for both staff and travellers, including dedicated employee facilities, comprehensive staff development programmes, and a reward system that recognises exceptional performance.
“This award speaks to our core belief that a memorable passenger experience is driven by the people who work passionately to make each traveller feel welcome.
“We are creating an airport experience that truly reflects a customer centric culture. I am very proud of our team’s continued dedication and of Acsa’s role in setting a benchmark in the global aviation industry,” he said.