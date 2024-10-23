Cape Town ranked the ultimate foodie destination in the world, according to travellers

Cape Town is officially a world-class foodie destination. Readers in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards voted the Mother City as the best city in the world for food. According to Cape Town Tourism, the city secured its place as a culinary capital with a score of 95.65 in the reader’s survey placing it at number 1 on the list of foodie destinations.

From African, Dutch, Malay, and Indian cuisines, the city is a melting pot where unique flavours harmonise and dazzle food lovers with its rich tapestry of flavours and gastronomic experiences. Commenting on the win, Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, said the ranking as the number one city in the world for food is a sumptuous and sizzling affirmation of what locals have long known: that Cape Town is a cuisine capital. “Our love and appreciation of our vast array of cultures is made evident on the plate and the palate. Whether you’re looking for fine dining options or need some street grub, the Mother City has it all and more!

“Congratulations to every person who makes our foodie scene stand out above the rest of the world,” said Vos. Enver Duminy, the CEO of Cape Town Tourism, also expressed joy at being recognised as the best city in the world for food. “This accolade reflects the passion and innovation of our chefs and food artisans, who always raise the bar when it comes to exceptional dining. Cape Town isn’t just a destination – it’s a food lover’s dream, ready to be savoured!”

The rankings for the top food cities in the world are: 1. Cape Town, South Africa – Score 95.65 2. Milan, Italy – Score 95.20

3. Valencia, Spain – Score 95.00 4. Tokyo, Japan – Score 94.78 5. Porto, Portugal – Score 94.48

6. Hong Kong, China – Score 93.94 7. Bangkok, Thailand – Score 93.71 8. Rome, Italy – Score 93.33