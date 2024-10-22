Cape Town wins multiple accolades at World Travel Awards 2024

Once again, the Mother City emerged victorious at the World Travel Awards 2024 with multiple awards for its tourism and hospitality experiences. The city was honoured as Africa’s Leading City Destination 2024 for a fourth consecutive year while the Port of Cape Town was named Africa’s Leading Cruise Port, cementing the city’s position as a premier gateway to the continent.

The city’s Cape Grace received the award for Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel, the One&Only Cape Town was named Africa’s Leading Luxury Resort, Hotel Verde was awarded Africa’s Leading Green Hotel, while Go2Africa, a V&A Waterfront-based company, was recognised as Africa’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator. According to Cape Town Tourism, these accolades reaffirm Cape Town’s enduring appeal, celebrated globally for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant city life. The city’s tourism authority also said that these accolades highlight the city’s appeal as a top destination for discerning travellers seeking luxury and comfort further emphasising Cape Town’s commitment to high-quality travel experiences.

Congratulating Cape Town on its wins, Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, said Cape Town’s wins at the World Travel Awards reaffirm their consistent drive in maintaining and growing awareness of this incredible city. “These accolades prove the success of our work in keeping Cape Town top of mind for every type of traveller all over the world. To every person working in the travel industry and to all the Capetonians who make this city stand out above all others, thank you,” said Vos. Following the announcement, Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, expressed his pride and appreciation and said that winning Africa’s Leading City Destination 2024 for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of the exceptional efforts put into promoting the city as a premier travel destination.