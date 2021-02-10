Check out our February 2021 digital IOL Travel magazine: The Love Travel Edition

In need of an escape with that someone special? Well, our February 2021 edition of IOL Travel is the perfect guidebook to help you plan a romantic escape for you and bae, or a solo retreat if you are single. We take you on a journey to some of the world's top romantic destinations, from Udaipur in India to Cappadocia in Turkey. Closer to home, South Africa boasts a string of romantic accommodation that provides the perfect backdrop to celebrate your love. Our 8-page feature will tempt anyone to book a dreamy retreat that boasts stunning views and seclusion. This month’ edition takes you on a journey to some of the world's top romantic destinations. Cover image: Pexels. For those who want to travel solo, we offer tips on how to plan a Self Love Vacay in 5 easy steps.

Clinton Moodley, who went on a Self Love Vacay over a year ago, shares ideas on how getting away can better you in the long run.

If you are looking to venture somewhere with a good view, we feature some charming picnic spots you can visit in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

KwaZulu-Natal Tourism also shares romantic attractions in the province that travellers can visit with that someone special.

One lucky couple will have the chance to win a romantic night stay at The Radisson Blu Sandton. The prize, valued at R6500, includes a 1-night stay in a Penthouse Suite that overlooks Sandton, dinner and breakfast for 2, a special February 14th Valentine’s Day three-course French Dinner for 2, which includes a bottle of bubbly.

To enter, like our IOL Travel Facebook page and share the competition post. Winners will be notified on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Read the February 2021 edition here.