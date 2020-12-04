Check out our free December 2020 digital IOL Travel magazine: The great outdoors edition

Put on your hiking boots because the December 2020 IOL Travel digital magazine is taking you on an outdoor adventure.

In this edition, we include the tips and tricks to make your outdoor adventures memorable and safe.

The edition is brought to you by Tourism KZN.

With the holidays almost upon us, we urge you to step out, enjoy the fresh air and bond over various trails in nature.

Or you could go on one of several scenic drives in South Africa. Get those cameras ready as there are plenty of stunning attractions waiting to be captured. To help you get started on your outdoor adventure, we have included a guide featuring the essentials you require for an outdoor adventure, including the latest travel accessory: the face mask.