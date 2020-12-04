Check out our free December 2020 digital IOL Travel magazine: The great outdoors edition
Put on your hiking boots because the December 2020 IOL Travel digital magazine is taking you on an outdoor adventure.
In this edition, we include the tips and tricks to make your outdoor adventures memorable and safe.
The edition is brought to you by Tourism KZN.
With the holidays almost upon us, we urge you to step out, enjoy the fresh air and bond over various trails in nature.
Or you could go on one of several scenic drives in South Africa. Get those cameras ready as there are plenty of stunning attractions waiting to be captured. To help you get started on your outdoor adventure, we have included a guide featuring the essentials you require for an outdoor adventure, including the latest travel accessory: the face mask.
Camping enthusiasts will appreciate our 5 budget-friendly camping spots feature as well as our camping essentials guide. These features have everything you need to make your camping trip epic.
And, for those who prefer something more luxurious, our 4-page glamping spread has got you covered.
As borders have opened, many South African celebrities are planning to venture to international destinations while others are travelling to some famed South African attractions.
Maps Maponyane, Faith Nketsi, Rami Chuene and Lasizwe Dambuza share their travel plans and how they plan to stay safe during the pandemic.
Remember to be safe when out and about and always wear your mask.
Enjoy this month's edition.
Read the magazine here: