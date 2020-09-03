Check out our free digital IOL Travel magazine: The Explore South Africa Edition
Happy Tourism Month.
September's edition of IOL Travel magazine is jam-packed with content celebrating South Africa and its attractions, which is fitting considering people now have a chance to leave their homes to either go on a road trip within their province or catch a flight to another province that offers beach, bush and everything in between.
If you are on a budget, you will love our feature showcasing activities you can do for under R200 in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.
If you are in the market for a new travel suitcase, our Travel List feature showcases some travel suitcases that you could buy for your next adventure. There's plenty to choose from- whether you want a classic suitcase or something with a pop of colour.
With the cruise industry ready to sail again, our three-page feature offers a glimpse of what cruises will be like post-Covid-19.
There's also an interview with Mark Havercroft, the Minor Hotels regional director for Africa, who shares 5 ways the hospitality sector can recover following the pandemic. He believes Africa will recover faster than most.
For the sceptics who are not too sure whether they want to venture out during Covid-19, check out our tips on how to plan a safe holiday that provides all the information you require to plan that much-needed break safely.
There's plenty to keep you occupied in this edition, all you have left to do is plan your epic South African holiday.
Read September's edition here.