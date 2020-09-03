Check out our free digital IOL Travel magazine: The Explore South Africa Edition

Happy Tourism Month.

September's edition of IOL Travel magazine is jam-packed with content celebrating South Africa and its attractions, which is fitting considering people now have a chance to leave their homes to either go on a road trip within their province or catch a flight to another province that offers beach, bush and everything in between.

If you are on a budget, you will love our feature showcasing activities you can do for under R200 in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

If you are in the market for a new travel suitcase, our Travel List feature showcases some travel suitcases that you could buy for your next adventure. There's plenty to choose from- whether you want a classic suitcase or something with a pop of colour.

With the cruise industry ready to sail again, our three-page feature offers a glimpse of what cruises will be like post-Covid-19.