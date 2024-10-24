Climate Change Act: Embracing sustainability in South Africa's tourism sector

On the back of World Sustainability Day, celebrated on October 23, the focus is turning towards sustainable tourism. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed the Climate Change Act making it clear that South Africa’s tourism sector needs to evolve if it wants to meet the challenges of climate change head-on.

According to The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Hotels and Cathay Pacific, transitioning to greener practices is not only for the health of the planet but also for the longevity and success of the tourism industry. Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, sees the Climate Change Act as a pivotal moment for the hospitality industry. “The Act highlights the critical need for sustainable practices across all sectors, and tourism is no exception. For South African hospitality to thrive, we must adopt energy-efficient solutions that reduce our carbon footprint while ensuring a quality experience for our guests,” said Wachsberger.

He noted that the hotel group has become a champion of sustainable hospitality, investing millions into renewable energy initiatives to power 80% of its properties with solar by 2025. “This move not only aims to reduce the group’s carbon footprint but also provides a buffer against the challenges of load shedding—an issue that continues to affect businesses across the country,” he said. Wachsberger also noted The Capital is also on the cusp of signing an agreement with Discovery Green which will provide wind and solar power for their hotels and will cover 90% of their hotel usage.

For Cathay Pacific, sustainability takes to the skies. The airline revealed that it has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has set a near-term goal to reduce its carbon intensity by 12% from 2019 levels by 2030. Cathay said that a central part of this strategy is the increased use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a cleaner alternative to fossil jet fuel that is produced from sustainable and renewable sources, which can reduce over 80% of its lifecycle carbon emissions. The airline has been one of the pioneers, working to expand the SAF supply chain by partnering with global suppliers and corporate partners to scale up the demand.

Shanna Docherty, Regional Head of Trade Sales for Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Cathay Pacific said they’re on a mission to move people forward sustainably and responsibly, and it’s a collective effort to travel greener together. “We’re committed to the use of SAF and working closely with our partners to make air travel more sustainable. These efforts not only help us achieve our climate targets but also let our customers be part of the journey together,” she said. Docherty also said that additionally, the airline is tackling waste reduction and aims to reduce single-use plastic items to just 1.5 pieces per passenger by 2025, down from 7.7 in 2019, and to cut cabin waste by 30% by 2030.

“The focus is on incorporating circular economy principles, from how raw materials are produced, to how we design more reusable products, to how we recycle waste products,” she noted. Collectively, The Capital Hotels and Cathay Pacific demonstrate that sustainability in tourism is achievable through collaboration and innovation. By embracing renewable energy, investing in cutting-edge technology, and rethinking travel’s environmental impact, these industry leaders are setting a new standard for sustainable tourism in South Africa and beyond.