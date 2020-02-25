Coronavirus was not even a blip on the radar screen last year when the South African government set a target of 21 million overseas foreign arrivals by 2030. This year, the World Economic Forum describes the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on global travel as “devastating”, with people curbing their travel plans in a big way.
Staying home
SA Tourism’s national tourism statistics indicate that domestic tourism comprised over 60% of total tourist movements in 2018 and is a significant component of tourism in South Africa. Bernadine Galliver, Associate Director Tourism Specialist Unit at BDO, said there’s no better time than now for South Africans to rediscover their own country.
Research conducted by the professional services firm on behalf of Durban Tourism points to over 90% of overnight visitors to Durban being domestic tourists. Of these, 75% of visitors came from outside of the province.
“You could argue that these inter-provincial tourists are shifting economic spend between provinces and that this is not as valuable as international tourist spend, which brings new spend to a destination.