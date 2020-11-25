Craving a holiday? SANParks is offering 40% discount on Black Friday

Craving an escape from the hustle and bustle of life? Well, South African National Parks (SANParks) is the latest tourism establishment offering a Black Friday deal.

SANParks is offering a 40% discount for new reservations made via the online booking platform on Black Friday, November 27, 2020.

Black Friday is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Most major retailers and organisations that sell products or services offer promotional sales on Black Friday, at vastly discounted prices.

According to Acting Head of Communications, Reynold Thakhuli, “SANParks is excited to offer a discount on online bookings for accommodation, camping, trails and activities within our stable.

“The discount will apply to all online bookings made for accommodation, camping, trails and activities, for stays from January 27 to March 18 2021, including weekends.”