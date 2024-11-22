Data reveals South Africa's top small-town staycation spots for the festive season

December is around the corner and some South Africans are seeking out places where they can rest and enjoy the festive season. According to data from the Budget Insurance Travel Index, Google searches for ‘staycation ideas’ went up 33% compared to last year, showing that South Africans are beginning to shun international travel and opting to vacation closer to home.

The index analysed over 100 small-town destinations across four key metrics: volume of Instagram and TikTok hashtags, monthly global and local Google searches, and average accommodation prices, to find the country’s top destinations to visit. The data was then averaged to create a final score, highlighting the most popular spots to visit in the country. If you need inspiration on where to travel this summer, here is the list of South Africa’s most popular small-town staycation spots, according to the data.

Ballito The growing small town of Ballito was dubbed South Africa’s coastal adventure retreat with a score of 87.9 out of 100. According to the travel index, Ballito tops the list with more than 300 000 hashtags on Instagram.

This beloved beach town on the KwaZulu-Natal coast is known for its stunning beaches and vibrant surfing and surf ski culture. Its laid-back atmosphere attracts families and adventure seekers alike. Oudtshoorn Oudtshoorn is a cultural and natural oasis in the desert landscape with a score 75.9 out of 100. The small town in the Western Cape is in the semi-arid Karoo region and also offers a rugged landscape amidst red rock formations.

Data from the index shows that the small town generates more than 40 000 monthly Google searches. This SA wonder is famous for its unique wildlife experiences, like ostrich farms and the Cango Caves. Paternoster Another small town in the Western Cape, Paternoster is known for its tranquil coastal serenity and received a score 74.1 out of 100. It had an impressive 135 000 monthly Google searches.

The charming fishing village on the West Coast that exudes serenity and beauty, attracts visitors seeking tranquillity and charm. Like Greece’s Santorini, Paternoster offers stunning seaside views and a peaceful atmosphere. Bronkhorstspruit Known as a spiritual hub of zen, Bronkorstspruit is home to the Nan Hua Buddhist Temple, the largest in Africa.

Bronkhorstspruit is perfect for travellers searching for spirituality and tranquillity and it received a score of 73.6 out of 100 on the index. Offering similarities with Nepal’s Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddha, this Gauteng town also boasts a rich Buddhist heritage for spiritual tourism and cultural traditions and received 60 000 monthly Google searches which is why it’s worth an add to your SA bucket list. Hartbeespoort