Discover new family-friendly adventures on KZN’s Sapphire Coast

As the country gears up for summer travel and adventure, Sapphire Coast Tourism announced that it will be adding more family-friendly experiences in the south coast region of Durban. According to the tourism authority promoting travel from Amanzimtoti to Umkomaas, Crocworld Conservation Centre launched Jikaleza Outdoor Adventures, an exciting zipline and obstacle course that gives visitors the chance to swing through the trees of this aerial adventure park.

Romy Wenzel of Sapphire Coast Tourism encouraged travellers to visit this exciting new adventure which is ideal for the whole family. “This is a great way to get out and enjoy the Sapphire Coast’s natural environment, experience a bit of a workout, and get the heart racing while having fun. “We’re delighted that it’s opening just in time for the festive holiday season, so if you can’t make the launch, there’s plenty of opportunity to try Jikaleza Outdoor Adventures’ fantastic zipline courses,” said Wenzel.

Busani Mthiyane, an Animal Curator of Crocworld Conservation Centre who has tried the zipline adventure, said this tourism offering gives visitors yet another reason to come to this iconic spot. “Jikaleza Outdoor Adventures is one of the region’s only zipline adventures and is definitely one to try. “While this is run by an outside organisation, visitors will get to experience the ultimate rush of ziplining and performing aerial obstacles in the coastal forest at Crocworld, overlooking our unique wildlife and great views,” said Mthiyane.