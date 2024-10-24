Discover South Africa's best hotels and resorts for 2024 at the World Travel Awards

The best in South African travel for 2024 has been revealed at the World Travel Awards 2024. The awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Mzansi has beautiful attractions waiting to be discovered and explored and the awards prove that the country is a formidable luxury destination. From the Drakensberg Mountains to the Kruger National Park and Isimangaliso Wetland Park, the best in South Africa’s tourism and hospitality service providers were uncovered. Here are some of the best hotels and resorts for 2024, according to the World Travel Awards.

Thonga Beach Lodge, Isimangaliso Wetland Park, KwaZulu-Natal Ocean views in the morning from a suite at Thonga Beach Lodge. Picture: Website/TripAdvisor Thonga Beach Lodge is in the heart of the Isimangaliso World Heritage Park in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. This intimate, luxury lodge was recognised as South Africa's Leading Beach Hotel for 2024, according to WTA. The lodge offers access to clear, warm waters where travellers can snorkel and scuba dive off-shore on one of South Africa’s most pristine and unspoilt coasts. The beach lodge is perfect for romantic getaways and is in a private and secluded area.

It offers air-conditioned suites, mouth-watering cuisine, romantic candlelight dinners on the beach and relaxing sea spa treatments. Visitors can also embark on guided forest walks, kayaking, sundowners and seasonal turtle tracking. A stay at the luxury beach lodge starts from R14 400 a night for two. Sun City Resort, North West Province

Views of Sun City Resort in the North West Province. Picture: Website/SA Venues For family vacations, Sun City Resort in the North West Province is still the best destination for family travel. The resort was named South Africa's Leading Family Resort 2024. Sun City is surrounded by mountains and the untamed majesty of the African bushveld and is wedged away from the Pilanesberg National Park, where elephants, rhinos, lions and antelope roam freely. From glamorous casinos, gourmet restaurants, extensive sports facilities and star-studded spectaculars, Sun City Resort offers a full variety of entertainment. It is a one-stop destination with arcades, golf house riding and thrilling water park activities.

A stay at Sun City Cabanas, one of the hotels at the resort, starts from R2 602 a night for two. Cayley Mountain Resort, KwaZulu-Natal An aerial view of Cayley Mountain Resort in the Drakensberg. Picture: Website/TripAdvisor Cayley Mountain Resort in the Central Drakensberg, overlooking the Cathkin Peak and Champagne Castle ranges is the perfect place for a mountain getaway.

The Bell Park Lake lies stretched out in front of the development offering breathtaking views from the comfort of your unit. At the resort, guests can wake up to craggy mountainscapes coloured with green, blue and orange hues during the warm summer months or enjoy the sight of blue mountains, an oat coloured landscape and misty clouds descend, treating you to soft snowfall. The resort was named South Africa's Leading Lifestyle Resort 2024.

A stay at the resort combines modern contemporary interiors with countryside hospitality and starts from R1 400 a night for two. The Westin Cape Town, Western Cape Enjoy city and mountain views in Cape town while dining at The Westin Cape Town. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor The Westin Cape Town’s prime location have made it South Africa's Leading Business Hotel 2024.

The hotel has earned accolades for its convenience, especially for conference-goers, and its breathtaking views, despite the occasional noise from a bustling restaurant scene. This business hotel is known for its cleanliness and spacious, modern rooms with comfortable beds. The convenient hotel also has designated areas for dining making it a desirable option for travellers looking for convenience.

A stay at the hotel starts from R14 312 a night for two. Chitwa Chitwa Private Game Lodge, Mpumalanga A villa at Chitwa Chitwa Private Game Lodge. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor When it comes to safari holidays and exploration, there is no place like Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Chitwa Chitwa Private Game Lodge in the Sabi Sands region of Mpumalanga was named South Africa's Leading Luxury Safari Lodge 2024. Originally a private retreat of the Brink family since 1978, the lodge was transformed into an oasis of conservation and harmony. This is an exquisite balance between unbridled luxury and environmental harmony. It offers 6 individually decorated suites that open onto a private lake-view deck with its own private plunge pool.

The Charlsy suite is a superb solution for families and friends travelling together and consists of two inter-leading en-suite rooms, joined by a living area. Expect butler services, meals from private chefs and safari experiences with qualified game rangers and trackers. A stay at the lodge starts from R24 598 a night a person.

Lanzerac Hotel & Spa, Western Cape A well manicured garden at Lanzerac Hotel and Spa. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor South Africa is also a leading wine destination offering the best in wines and gourmet cuisine experiences. Lanzerac Hotel and Spa was named South Africa's Leading Wine Region Hotel 2024. The hotel and spa is set in the heart of a 162ha working wine estate, on the outskirts of picturesque Stellenbosch.This makes its the perfect place to explore SA’s most famous Winelands.

The hotel has 53 luxurious bedrooms, exuding an air of intimacy whilst providing the ultimate in personalized services. Lanzerac Hotel & Spa has four restaurants. All day dining is available at the Lanzerac Deli, classical dishes are reimagined at the Manor Kitchen, gourmet pub style plates reserved at the Taphuis and tapas in the Craven Lounge. Treatments at the Lanzerac Spa take place against a stunning backdrop of mountains and vineyards.

To experience true South African wine heritage, a stay starts from R13 938 a night for two. Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg Gauteng An aerial view of the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor The epitome of luxury in the city, Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg was named South Africa's Leading Luxury Hotel 2024.