Discovery launches new booking platform Vitality Travel: Here’s what clients can expect

Discovery Bank now has something for travellers. Earlier this month, we flew down to Cape Town for the launch of Vitality Travel, a new travel booking platform by Discovery Bank.

The event that was hosted by model, and public speaker Jo-Ann Strauss, was attended by Discovery's brand ambassador Chad le Clos, travel influencers including Mmanaka Kelobonye, Shandor Larenty, Senzelwe Mthembu – naming but a few, and the media.

The event that was hosted by model, and public speaker Jo-Ann Strauss, was attended by Discovery’s brand ambassador Chad le Clos, travel influencers including Mmanaka Kelobonye, Shandor Larenty, Senzelwe Mthembu – naming but a few, and the media. Vitality Travel is meant to make travelling easy for Discovery Bank clients by offering them unprecedented discounts on a wide range of flights, accommodation, car hire and exciting local and international travel experiences. These offers are payable directly from their Discovery Bank accounts or with the rewards they get from managing their health and money well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Brown Media South Africa (@johnbrownsa) “The exciting thing about Vitality Travel is that it combines Discovery Bank’s digital payments and platform capabilities with Vitality’s rewards expertise and partner network to access a world of travel deals in a uniquely convenient way. “Our clients can now conveniently compare travel prices across the whole market and benefit from unprecedented discounts with our travel partners – including a wide range of domestic and international airlines – which are seamlessly integrated into the journey. It is an expansion of the value our clients get as we continue to monetise their positive health and financial behaviours,” says Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank. The more you use your Discovery Bank card, the more you save on travelling. Members can get up to 75% off local and international flights, 25% off accommodation and car hire, and up to 15% off holiday packages.

“We introduced the first discounted flight rewards for Vitality members who managed their health well in 2000. Our travel partnerships with British Airways, kulula.com and Tsogo Sun were some of our biggest and most exciting product innovations in our history. Travel rewards are among our most popular benefits, with our Vitality members booking nearly 1.5 million flights a year,” says Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality. Discovery has partnered with FlySafair, Airlink, Lift, kulula.com and British Airways, operated by Comair for local flights. And as a cherry on top, qualifying Discovery Bank Black and Purple cardholders can use the Discovery Bank Priority Fast Track at OR Tambo and Cape Town International airports. They also have access to over 1200 airport lounges globally.