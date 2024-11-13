Dive into luxury: the best hotel pools in South Africa

The season for lounging around and chilling poolside is finally here. South Africa has some of the world’s most beautiful hotels and resorts. Whether in the inner city or the bush, these hotels have captivating pools providing guests with an opportunity to take a dip and forget about their worries.

Picture this: a stunning sunset with a cocktail in hand at a roof top hotel pool or watching animals replenish at a river from a pool on a safari vacation. Sounds good right? Though summer is all about chilling at the beach and taking a dip in the ocean, pools provide a safe and convenient option for swimmers.

The ocean can be unpredictable with the tide and weather conditions changing while pools are nearly always consistent in their conditions, from the depth to the temperature. Lastly, while a swimming pool is a still body of water, the ocean isn’t and part of its unpredictability are its currents and rips, which are not always visible before entering the water. Another plus to swimming at a pool is that there are always people around and pools are typically restricted to humans only, the ocean is home to nearly 250,000 species of animals.

So if you need inspiration on why you should get out there and soak up the sun while making a splash, here are coolest pools at Mzansi’s most luxurious hotels. Silvan Safari A traveller enjoys views of a riverine and wildlife from the pool at Silvan Safari. Picture: Instagram From game drives to spotting the Big 5 and other wildlife, Silvan Safari in Sabi Sand Game Reserve is place where adventure and celebration abound.

Though it’s a safari destination, guests need to look no further than the riverbed below the pool to spot wildlife at Silvan Safari. The luxury lodge also offer private game drives providing visitors the best chance to experience the incredible variety of animals which the Sabi Sand is so famous for up-close. As a private game reserve, guests also have the exclusive opportunity to traverse the bush on foot, go off-road on safari drives and head out on night safaris with a spotlight on fine dining.

There’s plenty of wine and an extensive gin selection served in Africa's finest outdoor settings. The Houghton Hotel Views of one of the pools at The Houghton Hotel. Picture: Instagram A tranquil escape in the green leafy suburbs of Johannesburg, The Houghton Hotel, Spa, Wellness & Golf is centrally located close to all business districts.

The hotel boasts an array of elegant suites, ranging from king suites, executive king suites, junior suites, presidential suites, luxury penthouses, an iconic penthouse and a rockstar penthouse. During a stay at the hotel, guests can indulge in delicious meals at the Nova Bistro or Séjour Restaurant. The Houghton Hotel also features four swimming pools: the main outside pool is called the Pebble pool and is available for both adults and children to enjoy; an outside adults only pool; an indoor heated pool as well as a spa heated pool, which is allocated for guests only.

One&Only Cape Town The pool at One&Only Cape Town. Picture: Website/Bookings.com One&Only Cape Town nestled within the fashionable Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, where you can soak up the very essence of Cape Town living and be moved by its local charm and culture. It is a thriving oasis where guests can revel in tropical seclusion alongside the sophisticated edge of a city hotspot.

This luxury hotel boasts panoramic views of Table Mountain. It has an outdoor infinity pool, a sun-lounger terrace and a spa. Guests can unwind at the spa, which offers a sauna and a range of massages. There is also a modern gym, a cinema and game lounge. The hotel has several dining options such as the Nobu restaurant which serves Japanese cuisine. From the kitchen, vibrant dishes showcase the flavours of the region, avant-garde afternoon tea is a cause for celebration, masterfully crafted cocktails tempt the palate.

Villa iZulu at Thanda Safari The pool at Thanda Safari’s Villa iZulu. Picture: Instagram When it comes to luxury villas on Big Five private game reserves, Thanda Safari’s Villa iZulu in Hluhluwe in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been honoured with the most awards of any luxury, privately-owned villa in Africa by the World Travel Awards. This magnificent Afro-chic property has a butler, chef and manager attending to guests every need.

The villa has five luxurious bedrooms en suite, a large living and dining area, cellar and gym. It is situated in a beautifully landscaped garden, securely fenced in from the surrounding reserve. The garden has a swimming pool, boma and observation terrace overlooking a water hole. It is the ideal safari retreat for visitors who want complete solitude as well as for families and children, friends and discreet gatherings.

Lepogo Lodges Noka Camp An infinity pool at Noka Camp with views of the Palala River. Picture: Website On the banks of the Palala River in the Waterberg region of Limpopo province in South Africa lies Lapalala Wilderness Reserve, which is where you will find Lepogo Lodges Noka Camp. Noka Camp unveils offers unparalleled luxury against the backdrop of the winding Palala River and guests can immerse themselves in the lap of luxury while being captivated by the awe-inspiring vistas in the surrounding.