Dream Hotels and Resorts launches self-drive 'SA Journeys' to promote domestic travel
Dream Hotels & Resorts is encouraging South Africans to explore their country with the launch of their #SAJourneys, a collection of unique experiences that showcases South Africa’s hidden attractions.
Marketing Manager of Dream Hotels & Resorts Sharmila Ragunanan says South Africa has it all, from bustling cities to charming little dorpies, incredible wildlife and breathtaking landscapes.
"Experiencing South Africa doesn't have to cost a fortune, which is why we’ve launched our #SAJourneys. With a portfolio of 19 hotels and resorts dotted across South Africa, Dream Hotels & Resorts has made a significant investment in less-explored regions that venture off the main tourist maps.
“We wanted to offer our guests an additional value-add when booking their holiday accommodation, but more so to promote experiences in the regions surrounding our hotels and resorts where communities also need additional income and support,” she explains.
The routes offer in-depth information and directions for important UNESCO World Heritage sites like iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal, but also lesser-known attractions like Sudwala Caves in Mpumalanga.
“As borders slowly re-open and international visitors return, we need to remember to continue to promote local tourism, but also to make it accessible for our fellow South Africans to celebrate and enjoy.
"With the help of our general managers and staff at our properties, we’ve added in a few purely local experiences established by independent entrepreneurs, like Franschhoek’s Huguenot Fine Chocolates and The Drakensberg Brewery," she adds.
Travellers can experience the #SAJourney routes through the Mpumalanga Province and the Drakensberg. Others like Cape Winelands, The Elephant Coast and The Greater Pilanesberg in the North West Province will be added in weeks to come.
