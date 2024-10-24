Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium set to become a thrilling adventure tourism hub

After securing its win as Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination, Durban announced it has set its sights on revitalising its adventure tourism attractions within the city.
The eThekwini Municipality unveiled plans to turn Moses Mabhida Stadium into an adventure destination with the addition of leisure activities following upgrades and refurbishment currently taking place at the stadium.
Mayor Cyril Xaba and his team, together with the company responsible for the upgrades of the stadium, WBHO, hosted a site inspection and provided an update on the developments in construction taking place at the stadium.
“We remain focused on positioning the city as the venue of choice for major sporting events.
“In this regard, it is no coincidence that we have chosen this iconic venue to mark our 100 days in office to showcase the work we are doing to ensure that Moses Mabhida Stadium maintains its reputation of being one of the best sporting facilities in the country,” said Xaba.
The municipality’s council has approved R236m to go towards the refurbishment of the 15-year-old stadium.
The refurbishments also form part of the stadium’s routine maintenance programme to ensure that the facility remains structurally safe and visually appealing.
Following the upgrades, the stadium will feature the following:
- A new viewing platform, where guests can enjoy panoramic views of Durban from the roof of the stadium. This viewing platform will have a 60% increase in floor area to allow for more guests. It will also feature a cantilevered glass floor for an air walk experience.
- A new sky car with increased travel time and also accessible to people with disabilities.
- A new big swing with improved access to the launch platform.
- A new zip line, which ends at People’s Park.
- A compression ring walk which provides panoramic views with sea-facing bungee jump option.
According to the engineering team at the helm of the project, the upgrades should be completed by next summer.
“We have no doubt that these upgrades will not only guarantee the commercial viability of the stadium, but they will also improve the safety of residents and visitors.
“This is in line with our vision of building resilient infrastructure that is aligned with evolving technology advancements,” said the mayor.