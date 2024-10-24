Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium set to become a thrilling adventure tourism hub

After securing its win as Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination, Durban announced it has set its sights on revitalising its adventure tourism attractions within the city. The eThekwini Municipality unveiled plans to turn Moses Mabhida Stadium into an adventure destination with the addition of leisure activities following upgrades and refurbishment currently taking place at the stadium.

Mayor Cyril Xaba and his team, together with the company responsible for the upgrades of the stadium, WBHO, hosted a site inspection and provided an update on the developments in construction taking place at the stadium. A rendition of the new viewing platform designed for Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Supplied “We remain focused on positioning the city as the venue of choice for major sporting events. “In this regard, it is no coincidence that we have chosen this iconic venue to mark our 100 days in office to showcase the work we are doing to ensure that Moses Mabhida Stadium maintains its reputation of being one of the best sporting facilities in the country,” said Xaba.

The municipality’s council has approved R236m to go towards the refurbishment of the 15-year-old stadium. The refurbishments also form part of the stadium’s routine maintenance programme to ensure that the facility remains structurally safe and visually appealing. A rendition of the new docking station and sky car currently being built at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Picture: Supplied Following the upgrades, the stadium will feature the following: