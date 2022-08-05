Durban’s The Oyster Box takes No. 1 spot as most popular wedding venue in South Africa

The wedding financial experts at money.co.uk analysed TripAdvisor to reveal the venues with the most mentions of ‘weddings’ in their reviews and then used Instagram data to discover which ones have been shared the most on the platform and ranked them from highest to lowest to reveal the most popular wedding venues in South Africa. Below are the top three wedding venues in South Africa based on collected data.

The Oyster Box, Durban View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Box Hotel (@theoysterbox) The Oyster Box takes the number one spot as the most popular venue in South Africa, with 7,797 hashtags on Instagram. Many couples choose this beautiful venue due to its beautiful coastal views and remarkable service at the luxurious hotel.

It’s located 15 minutes from King Shaka International Airport, the Oyster Box offers an array of individually decorated rooms and suites, an award-winning spa set amid tropical gardens, and a mouth-watering selection of restaurants and bars. The Oyster Box welcomes weddings with open arms, from large celebrations to intimate ceremonies. The hotel offers the venue, facilities, and service to create a memorable wedding day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Box Hotel (@theoysterbox) Avianto, Johannesburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avianto (@aviantovenue) Avianto, in Muldersdrift, makes it second on the list as a well-established, popular venue; with 6,053 hashtags on Instagram, Avianto has been on the map for more than 25 years and offers a variety of options for wedding ceremonies and reception, conferencing, product launches, gala dinners, and all other celebrations. There are a variety of venues to choose from; The ballroom; The banquet hall; Fireside and Willow Room; Picnic and outdoor; The Cellar; The Oakroom; The River Room, and Cafe Cielo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avianto (@aviantovenue) Cavalli Estate, Cape Town

Cavalli Estate, located in Somerset West, is third on the list, with 4,040 hashtags on Instagram. The estate is stretched across 100 Hectares of prime land in the Helderberg region of Stellenbosch. The estate has a​ main wedding venue with a contemporary and neutral vibe. The space seats 300 people ​or, alternatively, 600 people if you’re incorporating a standing cocktail event. The Sunken Garden is one of the estate’s gems, its a formal, hedged space situated adjacent to the main function venue with green enclosure, for the outdoor wedding experience.

