3 adventure spots to add to your Eastern Cape road trip

If you are seeking something adventurous to do this summer? Why not take a road trip to the Eastern Cape? The province boasts some of the best adventure activities. If you are visiting, do ensure that you wear a mask, sanitise and practice physical distance rules. 1 Learn to surf in Coffee Bay There's nothing that screams summer more than surfing, and Coffee Shack offers lessons. A 2-hour surf lesson costs R130, which includes the use of a surfboard, wetsuit and a trained guide.

There's also a 5-day surfing lesson package at R3300, which includes accommodation in a dorm, 7 lessons, breakfast and dinner, wetsuits and surfboards. Spend at least 2 nights here.

Visit www.coffeeshack.co.za/surf-lessons/

Go on a horse riding adventure Papiesfontein, Jeffreys Bay

Coffee Bay to Papiesfontein, Jeffreys Bay

Travel time: 7 hours 14 minutes

Papiesfontein lies just 10km outside Jeffreys Bay and is 70km from Port Elizabeth. The attraction hosts two daily horse riding sessions at 10am and 3pm The tour leads through fynbos coastal vegetation, the Gamtoos river and a 6km stretch of deserted beach.

The trail provides sightings of bird species, tortoises, bushbuck, plant and marine life if you are lucky. Rates start from R450pp.

Visit www.horsetrails.co.za/

3 Kayak and lilo adventure up the Storms River

Papiesfontein, Jeffreys Bay to Storms River

Travel time: 1 hour 4 minutes

Untouched Adventures hosts this two and a half hour kayak and lilo adventure up the Storms River Gorge in the Tsitsikamma National Park. The tour lets travellers explore the Storms River Gorge, from the bottomless pools, deep caves and ancient indigenous forests. Rates start from R695pp.

Visit www.untouchedadventures.com

* This article was written in association with Dunlop. Read more here.