5 reasons to visit Chintsa Beach, one of SA's undiscovered gems









If you're dreaming of escaping to a place that hasn't yet found itself onto the greater tourist map, then this is definitely worth the visit. Picture: @chrisfh1/Instagram It's a known fact that South Africa has some of the world's most pristine coastlines. But when coming across a little-known destination, we get really excited. One such place is Chintsa Beach - a gorgeous sandy beach divided by a pristine river estuary on the Wild Coast. If you're dreaming of escaping to a place that hasn't yet found itself onto the greater tourist map, then this is definitely worth the visit. If you're still undecided, we've come up with five reasons why you should visit now. It's still unspoilt The main attraction of Chintsa's Beach is that it is still quite unspoilt and not as busy as East London's other beaches, according to SA-Venues.com. More of a backpackers' haunt, the area is mostly visited by surfers and adventure sports enthusiasts.

Talking about sports enthusiasts

Safari Now touts it as the destination for surfing and kite surfing, thanks to its 17km stretch of coastline. There's also an abundance of rock pools, while the beach is safe for swimming. Good news for hikers - it forms part of the Standloper Hiking Trail.

The best place to chill

Chintsa's Beach is home to Buccaneers Backpackers. Known throughout the world, the lodge is located between the Wild Coast forest and beach. The reason why visitors flock to the hostel is that it's laid out more like a backpacker village. And from R250 per person per night, it's easy on the pocket as well.

Face your fears and learn to surf

If you're just starting out, Chintsa's warm waters make for the perfect beginner's turf. The AHJ Surf School operates out of the Buccaneers Backpackers and offers a See Day Surf School and 3 Day Surf Camp.

For the experienced surfer, the winter months are best as big low pressures move up the coast accompanied by good ground swell.

Need another reason?

There's also opportunity for horse riding, mountain biking, taking a tour on a big four safari or a township or brewery excursion, says Travelstart.