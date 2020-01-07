It's a known fact that South Africa has some of the world's most pristine coastlines. But when coming across a little-known destination, we get really excited.
One such place is Chintsa Beach - a gorgeous sandy beach divided by a pristine river estuary on the Wild Coast. If you're dreaming of escaping to a place that hasn't yet found itself onto the greater tourist map, then this is definitely worth the visit.
If you're still undecided, we've come up with five reasons why you should visit now.
It's still unspoilt
The main attraction of Chintsa's Beach is that it is still quite unspoilt and not as busy as East London's other beaches, according to SA-Venues.com. More of a backpackers' haunt, the area is mostly visited by surfers and adventure sports enthusiasts.