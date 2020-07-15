5 reasons why the Karoo is the perfect post-lockdown escape

There are many South Africans busy planning their bucket lists post-Covid-19. One of the places to check out is the picturesque Karoo. Here are some reasons why you should consider it as a possible destination: Beauty galore If there’s one thing everybody associates with the Karoo with, it’s its beauty. Think horizons without end, stars without number and peace without parallel. But, even if this larger-than-life landscape is all about scope and limitlessness, a little attention to detail brings into focus the incredible diversity of fauna and flora. Its four vegetation biomes are home to over 60 mammal species, including the Big Five. The viewpoints are breathtaking – looking out over the plains of the Camdeboo. Wander through history-steeped towns along the way

Explore towns like Graaff-Reinet or Nieu Bethesda, and take in the wonderful museums and art galleries (the Owl House, in particular, is worth a visit).

It's away from the crowds

If social distancing is your worry post-Covid-19, do not stress. This destination can be accessed without having to go through an airport. If you want a road trip (no 4x4 necessary)away from the crowds, this destination is for you.

Stay safe

If you’re daunted by the prospect of a hotel full of guests, you’ll welcome the invitation to book Samara Game Reserve's famed Manor House for your travelling party.

Plush and luxurious, the house accommodates eight guests in four rooms, each with en-suite bathroom, with shared living and dining spaces, private chef, swimming pool, ranger and game drive vehicle. There's also the Karoo Lodge, which is also available for exclusive use.

There's something for everyone

Most guests can’t wait to get into the safari vehicle, and Samara Game Reserve is just one of the many places you can see the Big 5. Other activities include MTB trails and other nature spots to chill.