Travellers to the Eastern Cape should make a stop at Baviaanskloof. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Travellers to the Eastern Cape should make a stop at Baviaanskloof. The Baviaanskloof Wilderness Area lies approximately 120 km west of Port Elizabeth and comprises of approximately 270 000 hectares of unspoiled, rugged mountainous terrain. Whether it's a day trip or a stay over in the area, it is one of those places you do not want to miss. Here are 6 facts you should know before you plan your next trip:



1.The Baviaanskloof area has 7 of South Africa’s 8 biomes.

There is so much to see and do. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

2.The area contains remarkable prehistoric and historical sites. It also plays an important role as water catchment.



3. Baviaankloof is known as the “Valley of the Baboons”.

It is recommended to use a SUV. Picture: Clinton Moodley



4. It is home to three of the Big Five, including the leopard.



5. The Baviaanskloof is also known as a World Heritage Site because of its significance to humanity.

The views at Baviaanskloof are amazing. Picture: Clinton Moodley.





6. Baviaanskloof has two species of red fin minnow fish after it was identified as a key conservation area.

Baviaanskloof has two species of red fin minnow fish. Picture: Clinton Moodley.







