Shamwari offers a diverse accommodation offering to suit all kinds of travellers. Pictures: Shamwari Game Reserve.

Here are the lodges available at Shamwari Game Reserve: Bayethe

As close as possible to sleeping outdoors while soaking in 5-star luxury at the same time.

Shamwari’s tented lodge features 12 individual twin bed sleepers, each with a private plunge pool, air conditioning, a fireplace, electric blankets and en-suite bathrooms.

Bayethe’s main lodge acts as a social gathering spot with a full restaurant, a larger pool, TV (who needs it?) and free wi-fi.



* R8 441 pp sharing or R10 973 for single adults



Eagles Crag



Nestled smack in the centre of the reserve and surrounded by steep rock faces, Eagles Crag offers the ultimate in bush-based luxury.

Shamwari’s flagship lodge is a favourite getaway for actor John Travolta, suitably offering a perfect blend of privacy and exposure to nature’s treats.

Nine detached suites are accessible by a maze of wooden pathways, and each gets its own pool, sun deck, bird-spotting scope and luxurious bathroom.

* R9 022 pp sharing or R11 728 for single adults



Lobengula

This northernmost lodge is by far the cosiest with only six suites surrounding a central lounge with a distinct home-away-from-home atmosphere.

Lobengula must be booked for a minimum of two nights, and is also open to sole use for a large family or group accommodation. Its decor serves up an authentic

African-themed vibe, but its ambience is second only to the staff’s genuine hospitality. A particularly good spot for bird watchers too.

* R8 200 pp sharing or R10 660 for single adults

Long Lee Manor



Take a step back in time at the oldest and largest of all venues at the reserve. Long Lee Manor was an actual Edwardian-style manor house built by a wagonwright in the early 1900s, and features manicured gardens, two pools, a colonial-style garden bar with two opposing fireplaces, and 15 suites – two of which are in the historic house itself.

* Priced from R7 642 pp sharing.

Riverdene

Shamwari’s dedicated child-friendly accommodation. Riverdene has nine rooms, with seven of them inter-leading. Youngsters benefit from a supervised play area and can partake in a “Kids on Safari” programme with special visits to the Animal Rehabilitation and Born Free centres.

The main lodge gets a rim-flow pool with a dedicated shallow end, a boma overlooking the Bushman’s River and both indoor and outdoor dining rooms.

* Priced from R8 062, with rooms accommodating a maximum of two adults sharing with one child.



Sarili



If Eagles Crag is Shamwari’s flagship lodge, Sarili comes a close second. It’s a much smaller venue, with only five suites, but its contemporary look and 5-star feel are laid on thick.

Three of the rooms are perched with an excellent view over the Bushman’s River and sprawling plains in the distance (make sure to book one of these unless you have kids and balconies are a safety concern). The other two lead into a more child-friendly courtyard with a pool – perfect for small family retreats.

* Priced from R7 642 for courtyard suites and R8 062 for river view rooms.





Also read: https://www.iol.co.za/travel/south-africa/eastern-cape/see-the-big-6-at-this-eastern-cape-private-reserve-13804382