A list of Instagramble bathtubs in South Africa

Nothing says holiday and relaxation like a bathtub with a spectacular view, and you have a winning combination there. While many travellers are looking for the perfect room or location, there are a few who seek to find the bathtubs with magical and scientific and iconic views when travelling.

Story continues below Advertisment

Plus, hotels are recognizing the draw of an ultra-luxurious bathroom and are offering guests ample space, and incomparable views. We’ve rounded up the best of staycations with a dreamy bath to satisfy your travel itch so you can book now and travel later or simply scroll away for future inspo Fairies Nature Lodge:

Story continues below Advertisment

Nestled in Eastern Cape Province, in a one-street town in Hogsback, you will find the Fairies Nature Lodge. This is where you will find the “Famous Bath” perched precariously on the edge of a cliff.The special part isn't the physical bath but rather what you see when you soak in. The valley below, ancient forests and the three Hogsback mountains on the other side. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Away with the Fairies Hogsback (@away_with_the_fairies_hostel) Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge: The claw-foot bathtub in the honeymoon suite of Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge is a spot where you can expect to enjoy almost perfect stillness. You may also be fortunat enough to spy ellies while you enjoy a soak. The Game Lodge is situated in 3,5 hours from Joburg, in the North West province.

Story continues below Advertisment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blixen Tours (@blixentours) Tintswalo Atlantic: Looking for the ultimate bath with a view, Tintswalo Atlantic is the place for you. This five-star boutique hotel is situated at the foot of the bends wrapping around Chapman’s Peak, on the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean.Each of the nine island suites is individually decorated and comes standard with a luxury bath and shower but it’s the vista from the Elba and Corsica suite that really blew us away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉esse O (@styledbyjeo) Londolozi Game Reserve:

Story continues below Advertisment