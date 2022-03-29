A list of Instagramble bathtubs in South Africa

Nothing says holiday and relaxation like a bathtub with a spectacular view, and you have a winning combination there.
While many travellers are looking for the perfect room or location, there are a few who seek to find the bathtubs with magical and scientific and iconic views when travelling.
Plus, hotels are recognizing the draw of an ultra-luxurious bathroom and are offering guests ample space, and incomparable views.
We’ve rounded up the best of staycations with a dreamy bath to satisfy your travel itch so you can book now and travel later or simply scroll away for future inspo
Fairies Nature Lodge:
Nestled in Eastern Cape Province, in a one-street town in Hogsback, you will find the Fairies Nature Lodge. This is where you will find the “Famous Bath” perched precariously on the edge of a cliff.The special part isn't the physical bath but rather what you see when you soak in. The valley below, ancient forests and the three Hogsback mountains on the other side.
Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge:
The claw-foot bathtub in the honeymoon suite of Madikwe Hills Private Game Lodge is a spot where you can expect to enjoy almost perfect stillness. You may also be fortunat enough to spy ellies while you enjoy a soak. The Game Lodge is situated in 3,5 hours from Joburg, in the North West province.
Tintswalo Atlantic:
Looking for the ultimate bath with a view, Tintswalo Atlantic is the place for you. This five-star boutique hotel is situated at the foot of the bends wrapping around Chapman’s Peak, on the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean.Each of the nine island suites is individually decorated and comes standard with a luxury bath and shower but it’s the vista from the Elba and Corsica suite that really blew us away.
Londolozi Game Reserve:
Londolozi Game Reserve is situated on the Sand River within the Sabi Sands Game Reserve that forms part of the Greater Limpopo Transfrontier Park. The bathtubs in the Private Granite Suites allow you to soak overlooking the river and you may be rewarded with the site of a herd of elephants coming to drink.